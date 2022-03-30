EKOBA Seeks Control of School

Funmi Ogundare

The new President of Eko Boys High School Old Boys Association (EKOBA), Kayode Olawunmi Eliot, has appealed to the Lagos government to allow the association to take over the school.

This will be done in collaboration with the Uba and Robert families, who originally established the school.

Eliot, who made this appeal weekend at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and inauguration of new executives of the association in Lagos, expressed concern about the school’s poor infrastructure.

“The Old Boys are not very happy with the state of facilities in the school, and they felt the government has a lot on their plate,” he explained.

He promised the immediate remodelling of the school’s entrances.

Elliot recalled ex-Governor Bola Tinubu’s administration allocated a piece of land to the association in Abijo, Ajah.

“Am reiterating here that the development of the Abijo site will be a reality. The plan is to put in place an international standard boarding school facility, of course with funding, government approval and other tools in place,” he added.

The new national executives of the association are first Vice President, Adesola Babatunde, second Vice President, Ganiyu Tito Nurudeen, General Secretary, Babatunde Osibodu, first Assistant General Secretary, Dr. Femi Olokodana, second Assistant General Secretary, Onatunde Oluwasegun, Welfare Officer, Dr. Ationu Henry Uko, Treasurer, Kunle Aderibigbe, Publicity Secretary, Temitope Oluwabiyi, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

