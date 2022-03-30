CIBN Unveils South-south Zonal Office

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has inaugurated its South-south zonal office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This is as the institute also gave reason for choosing Rivers State University (RSU) as its best Linkage School in the region.

Inaugurating the zonal office in Port Harcourt yesterday, the President of CIBN, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, stated that the establishment of the institute about six decades ago, “has maintained its relevance as a foremost professional body for bankers in Nigeria, which has been upholding ethics and professionalism, and supporting the economy.”

Olugbemi reiterated the determination and commitment of the institute “to be a global reference point for skills and conduct in the Banking and Finance industry,” charging its members in the South-south zone to stay committed to and pursue the realisation of the institute’s strategic objectives.

He commended the Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, for offering the institute the office space in their Port Harcourt building on Azikiwe Road.

Also speaking at the inauguration of the CIBN banking hall project bequeathed to Rivers State University, Olugbemi disclosed that “as part of the commitment of the institute to improve the teaching and learning of banking and finance in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, the institute recently instituted a learning legacy project, with the donation of a 160-seater, fully furnished lecture theatre code named: ‘Bankers Hall’ to six higher institutions in Nigeria geo-politically.”

He said the linkage programme currently has 75 tertiary institutions on board.

Olugbemi noted that CIBN introduced a novel scheme called the Linkage Programme in collaboration with tertiary institutions in Nigeria in 1998.

“The Linkage Programme, which has continued to change the narrative of the banking education in Nigeria was designed to deepen banking and finance education in the country,” he stated.

The CIBN stated that the “governing council of our great institute resolved to institute legacy projects in six institutions across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. It might interest you to know that the selection of Rivers State University as one of the beneficiaries of the legacy projects was purely on merit. The university emerged as the best Linkage School in the South-south region.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, revealed that it was the first time they were having an institute creating its hall in the university.

Okogbule appreciated the initiation of the institute in the university, saying: “We acknowledged the importance of collaboration, and we are willing to support you in the course of your assignment.

“As a university, we are assuring you that we will ensure the speedy completion of the project, working with you and complimenting what you are doing in the industry.”

