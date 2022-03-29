Internet Fraudster Bags Two Years imprisonment in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced one Mr. Japheth Tallick Friday to two years imprisonment over involvement in internet fraud.

The trail Judge, Justice A. T. Mohammed, ruled that the sentence followed offences committed by the convict, which involved impersonation and cybercrimes.

The convict was arranged in court on March 22, 2022, on one count Charge, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

The count reads: “That you Japheth Tallick Friday on or about the 23rd September, 2021, at Port Harcourt did fraudulently impersonates Chris Dent with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prevention, Prohibition, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.”

However, Friday pleaded “guilty” to the charge against him and read in the court.

Following the plea, the Prosecution Counsel, N. A. Dodo, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of One Million Naira (N1, 000,000.00) payable into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The judge also ordered that a Toyota Corolla 2009 Model (RGM 05RG), 55 inch Hisense TV, HP Laptop, one Blue iPhone 12, one gold coloured iPhone, one blue hard drive and one gold chain, which are proceeds of crime be forfeited to the federal government through the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC or any other person(s) authorised by him in line with Section 31 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act, 2004.

Also that the proceeds be paid into the EFCC Recovery Account domiciled in Central Bank of Nigeria. Additionally, the defendant shall undertake to be of good behaviour henceforth.

THISDAY gathered that Friday had been at the Correctional Centre after he was arrested on November 10, 2021, based on intelligence report on the activities of some internet fraudsters around Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

