Famodun Rejoices with Omisore over Appointment as APC National Secretary

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, has expressed delight over the recent election of Senator Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of the party at its national delegates convention held in Abuja last Saturday.

Famodun in a statement issued by his media aide, Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo yesterday, stated that the election of Omisore and other national officers of the party was a good omen for the party, “which cynics have been needlessly badmouthing for no just cause.”

The Osun State APC chairman disclosed that the success of the national delegates convention was a pointer to the fact that the party still remains popular and capable of using internal mechanisms to promote and sustain unity and discipline in the party.

He enjoined Omisore to deploy his God-given endowments to intensify unity, cooperation and diligent service in the party in its overall interest and fortune.

Famodun, who reminded the new APC national secretary who was a former deputy governor of Osun State that the secretary is the livewire of any organisation, told him to hit the ground running as there are some crucial elections for the party to prosecute soonest.

He said: “It is a tactless secretary who is bereft of administrative know-how that engages in a blame game as a cover-up for his own inefficiency.”

Famodun, who congratulated the people of the state on the election of Omisore, stated that he was convinced that the new national secretary of the APC sufficiently has what it takes to function optimally in his new office.

He enjoined Omisore to seek God’s guidance to be the source of his strength in his new assignment for the service of the APC.

