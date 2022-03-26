WurlD Shares His World in New Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It’s been a fortnight since WurlD, the blue-haired singer, released his highly anticipated body of work titled, “My World With U” and everyone, his fans especially, are happy with the 19-track album which has been shared on all streaming platforms. ‘My World With U’ is the singer’s fifth studio album and his first since he dropped ‘Afrosoul’ in 2020.

The release of the album which he announced via his social media handles, where he connects a lot with his fans has been stirring heartwarming reactions. On this project, WurlD says, “I’m sharing a lot; it’s not the usual conversations,” he tells Apple Music. “I’ve shared a lot more of myself behind the scenes. I’m bringing people into our flaws and my imperfections. I’m sharing my truth.”

Tracks on the album include ‘These Days Love Don’t Change’, ‘Gucci’, ‘Let You Down’, ‘Sad Tonight’, ‘The Way You Love You’, ‘Toxic’, ‘Sweet N Fine’, ‘Blue’, ‘Shine’, ‘Press’, ‘Naked Rain’, ‘Spunk’, ‘Stamina’, ‘Atl to Lagos’, ‘Overthinking’, and ‘No Easy Love’. The singer features artistes like Sarz, Dami Oniru, Landstrip Chip, Sho Madjozi, Major League Djz, and LuuDaDeejay in the project.

WurlD is a wonder with a killer voice and deep songwriting prowess. His music sits at the intersection between African vibes and Western delivery. In 2012, WurlD came through with ‘Beyond Our Dreams’, his first single, off ‘Evolution’, his debut EP. The video for ‘Alive’, the project’s second single, would later be premiered on MTV.

He then released ‘Show You Off’, an Afro-soul record that featured Walshy Fire of the music group Major Lazer, and Nigerian producer, Shizzi, an Afrobeats producer. It is believed that WurlD co-wrote ‘Blow My Mind’, Davido’s 2019 hit song featuring Chris Brown. With the ‘Show You Off’, collaboration, WurlD got his first break in 2015.

Ever since, he’s climbed into African hearts, building from the ground up, growing his artistry and creating a brand that connects to the quintessential Afropolitan mind. Born Sadiq Onifade, the Afro-fusion artiste has had an inspiring journey, moving from the streets of Mushin in Lagos, to the US, from where much of his music has been conceived. “Moving to America for me gave me the opportunity to learn music and I fell in love with songwriting,” WurlD says of his influence.

The complete creative embrace of that cross-cultural influence has become his strongest point, with songs such as “Show You Off” and “Contagious” offering a unique angle to his sound.

