Unilever Marks IWD, Urges Equity, Fairness

Omolabake Fasogbon

Fast moving consumer goods company, Unilever Nigeria Plc. has stressed the need for an equitable and inclusive world as it joined the global society to celebrate the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022.

In celebrating the day, the organisation gathered members of staff and guest speakers at its corporate head office in Lagos where a conversation centred on equality and equity was deeply treated.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Unilever West Africa, Mr. Carl Cruz explained that equality and equity were two words people used interchangeably, adding however that both words have different meaning.

He said, “Equality is a foundational concept on diversity while equity is the means to achieve fairness. As we join the rest of the world to celebrate women, we especially appreciate our female colleagues across West Africa on this special day. We take this opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made towards driving equity as a gender empowered organisation and we commit to doing more to improve on our diversity and inclusion agenda. I am pleased with our progress as an organisation in making our workplace equitable for all with 45% gender diversity at management level.”

Also addressing the guest, Deputy Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo expanded the discussion on equality and equity.

According to her, “Equity is the reality that captures the fact that equality has different expressions. As human beings we are all equal, but we are different by nature. Therefore, equity acknowledges our peculiarities and differences in ways that allows each person to function well and be their best selves.”

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director of Unilever West Africa, Mrs, Soromidayo George also encouraged women to break the culture of silence and speak out in order that their voices be heard and acted on.

