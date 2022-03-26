Leap Africa Announces New Key Appointments

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous non-profit leadership development organisation, Leap Africa has announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors.

The new board members included: Larry Ettah, Tola Adeyemi, Sadiq Usman, Joe Abah, Waziri Adio and Abas Idaresit.

Leap Africa in the statement explained that the new appointees will bring in years of experience and leadership to the organisation’s operations across Africa continent.

Tola Adeyemi has served in various companies across several industry including power & utilities, oil & gas, telecommunications and consumer/industrial markets. She boasts over three decades of extensive experience in auditing and related advisory services, process reviews and due diligence.

Larry Ettah is the Executive Chairman of Barracuda Capital Partners Limited. He holds degrees from the University of Benin, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard Business School and University of Oxford. He currently serves on the Advisory Board of Chi Limited.

Commenting, Executive Director of Leap Africa, Femi Taiwo said, “We are honoured to welcome our new board members to the LEAP Africa Board of Directors. The diversity of experience, sectors and region make a rich blend for us as we strive to achieve our mission across the continent. We are convinced that the capacity of these new additions will contribute to the advancement of the work we do and create room for greater feats in the future”.

