Ekweremadu, Soludo and Economic Growth of S’East

Chidi Ibudialo





The insight and experience of others is a valuable source of inspiration and motivation; learning from successful leaders and entrepreneurs is a frantic way to grow. The South Eastern part of Nigeria, have experienced ups and downs in its journey as a nation, as a people and as participants in the black race history. Just like we all know that life throws curveballs to progress and while there might be blockers to success and growth, it is imperatives to keep pushing with knowledge.

Mistakes will definitely be made and failures are inevitable, however, persistence is the only character that guarantees success. The South Eastern part of Nigeria is today in search of men with strong leadership qualities; men with passion and love for the people and such leaders that are endowed with strong character to pursue and achieve economic growth that is needed to harness the potentials in the region and upon such achievements, they will establish very strong institutions that will be enduring for generations to come.

Dr. M.I Okpara (of blessed memory) was one of the greatest political leaders and the premier of Eastern Nigeria from 1959 to 1966 (then, he was the nation’s youngest premier). Along with Jaja Wachukwu, he organised the New African Party with a view to joining the NCNC (because as at that time, one could only join the NCNC from the platform of another organisation or through a divisional union). After internal self-rule was granted in 1952, he was elected into the Eastern Nigeria house of Assembly on the NCNC platform.

He was a minster without a portfolio in the first government headed by Prof. Eyo Ita between 1952-1953, a position which made it possible for him to carry on his medical practice unfettered by a heavy load of ministerial chores. From there, he became the minister of health for Eastern Nigeria in 1954. Three years later he headed the ministry of production, of which the Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation (i.e Corporation which oversaw Agriculture, Industries, produce inspection, and other such duties) was a part. Okpara became the leader of NCNC and the Premier of Easten Nigeria during the first Republic (1959-1966).

Okpara’s records were most remarkable in the Ministries of Agriculture, Health and Industries. As the Head of ministry of Agriculture his reforms led to a considerable reduction in the cost of food. He was a strong advocate of what he termed “Pragmatic Socialism”. Okpara established farm settlements were young men and women were trained to become modern famers. This led to establishment of farm estates such as Colaro and Qua falls Estate in Cross River.

He played major role in the Industrialisation of Enugu (The then Eastern Nigerian Government Seat) Port Harcourt (Oil City – Trans-Amadi Industrial Estate), Calabar, Abia and Umuahia. The large expanse of Cashew and palm tree plantations in Okigwe, Akama- Oghe, Ubima, Egbema respectively, were all achieved through his initiative and supervision. He also championed the Educational and Infrastructural development of Eastern Nigeria.After the above agricultural, Economic, Industrialsation and educational heights by M.I Okpara, Eastern Nigeria has been bereaved of very sound leaders with zeal and passion to serve the people.

The states slumped into unpopular zoning of political offices as criteria for election rather than qualification and experience. A good scholar of the above achievement of M.I Okpara will understudy and understand how he grew through the ranks before he was elected as the Premier of then Eastern Nigeria. All the states in South East are yearning for such leaders like M.I Okpara. And the quest has led to this write up to review the candidacy of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, (Governor of Anambra State) and Professor Ike Ekweremadu (Governorship aspirant of Enugu State 2023).

The biggest essence of leadership is that we need to have vision, we can’t blow an uncertain trumpet without a correspondent practical work, hence leadership and learning are indispensable, collaborative and competitive. It equally is worthy of note that good objective of leadership lies in the ability to work together for greater result (we need each other). Professor Charles Soludo is a renowned Economist from University of Nigeria Nsukka from where he was appointed as The Economic Adviser to the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

After a while, President Obasanjo appointed him as CBN Governor, where he executed one of the most resounding banking sector reforms in Nigeria which then saw Nigerian banks suddenly become global financial players with super Managing Directors. The reforms saw the exit of fear and uncertainty in the Nigerian banking system. Several years after the reforms, he contested for the governorship seat of Anambra State which he won on the platform of APGA. I took time and read his manifesto during the election but the one that interests me most was his recent statement on his agenda for Anambra state.

The governor said to the electorates that his agenda in his first four years is to create employment, employment and employments. Prof. Soludo understood clearly the multiplier effect of job creation in Anambra. Let us take a closer look at what impact the above agenda will have on the state. Job creation or employment is one of the fastest way to deal with the following: insecurity; consumption;- which will lead to growth in production and when production grows, prices of goods and services will drop, further increase in production will lead to growth in export and when export grows, import or quest for imported goods will drop which will then lead to conservation of our foreign exchange.

The employment as well will lead to increase in saving (as workers can then save part of their salaries) and same savings are usually equal to investment, the people can then convert their savings into investments/ production in the medium to long term. Further growth in production will naturally lead to economic expansion and growth in the GDP frontier (Very wonderful strategy). All the above can create Industrialisation, secured state, and massive growth. It is equally pertinent to note that when insecurity is reduced to its barest minimum, the state will largely experience a massive boost in foreign Direct invest as most foreigners or even Nigerians will then see Anambra State as safe haven for investment and production No Investors goes to where his investment or funds will be put at risk. I have equally taken time to study Ike Ekweremadu in terms of his experience and growth trajectory coupled with his manifestos which he read out during his declaration to run for the governorship of Enugu State come 2023.Ike Ekweremadu was a trained lawyer from University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Upon graduation, he practiced law for a while before he joined politics. He was first elected as a local government chairman before he then moved to senate as a law maker. He grew to the rank of Deputy Senate president, a position he occupied for a period of four years. During his reign as Deputy Senate President, we saw so much humility in him and his charisma shined even brighter. He continued with his academic pursuit and has been awarded as professor in his field.

The manifesto has wonderful programmes that reminded us of Dr. M.I Okpara.

A closer look at the manifesto shows the following: Industrialisation, at least two industries in each of the 17 local governments in four years, super high ways with led lights and security surveillance system from Enugu city to Ebonyi State border, Abia, Anambra and Benue states borders, Special/Cluster cities: sports cities, Auto city, ICT city, film/ Media city, Agric city in each of the senatorial zones. Housing and urban renewal, Transportation, Educational reforms, Youth Employment and Empowerment, security, Health sector reforms, water, tourism and agriculture.

From the above super manifesto of Ekweremadu, I want to analyse just a few of them, the expected impact on the GDP of Enugu State and the multiplier effect; then liken it to that of Soludo and M.I Okpara. Those special cities proposal will have massive impact on job creation and as well create a positive multiplier on the development of Enugu State. The Agricultural city has the same design as the one of M.I Okpara which led to massive economic growth in the then Eastern Nigeria with its impact on price drop and growth in product exportation which will create foreign exchange and stability of the naira.

Then, the ICT city; the world has become a global village hence any development plan without ICT focus will fail with time. ICT city if well managed can lead to explosion in the development of internet applications and software that the world needs in order to resolve several challenges globally. Our youth can now become competitive globally because the world is moving towards ICT and scientific research. This can equally gain enough foreign exchange for the citizens of the state and the state will earn income as well. The further impact is that, unemployment will drop, income will grow and when income grows, savings will grow. Growth in savings will lead to growth in investment which will create more employment for the youths in the state.

The film/media; in recent times, movie/film have become a veritable source of foreign exchange which if well managed, could lead to creation of international film and music stars from the state. Their works and performance can sell globally which will lead to growth in foreign exchange earnings and a further growth in the income of the state. Infrastructure and urban renewal project, the importance can never be over emphasized. When you attract foreigners to your state through job and wealth creation, you need a wonderful environment for them to stay and spend the money which they have earned.

This is why the urban renewal project of Ekweremadu is most laudable. As a government, there is need to find a beautiful way of tapping and retaining wealth in the state in order to avoid capital flight, which is what the urban renewal project and security will achieve. The Tourism is another very wonderful foreign exchange earner.

From all the analysis above, one can see the spirit and passion of the legendary Dr. M.I Okpara playing out on these two noble sons of Enugu and Anambra.

Suffice to say that great performance is always appreciated by everyone and for good performance, it is really necessary to motivate the performer in the right way to get the best result. When the motivation is coming from close ones, it makes the whole world of difference to the performer. This is the reason Enugu and Anambra need the collaboration of these great leaders who could compare notes while motivating each other to perform even better. With the above, Eastern State’s economy can easily become most envied in Nigeria and sustainable going forward.

