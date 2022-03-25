NGO Promotes Value for Human Lives through Maiden Conference in April

Rebecca Ejifoma

A non-for-profit organisation, Virtues for Life Foundation, is promoting more values for human lives and sanctity through its maiden Value for Life conference billed for Monday April 11 this year at Marriott Hotel in Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

This was the thrust of the press conference to launch the foundation in Lagos where the president and convener passionately registered their goal.

The President of Virtues Life Foundation and convener, Alexander Faranpojo, said they are propelling values for human existence and better treatment.

He insisted that it was crucial to actively integrate respect for lives in all facets of policy making and implementation if the country is to make appreciable progress in attaining its corporate goals.

“We aren’t here to cast aspersions. We are saying whatever has happened in the past is gone. Henceforth, can we start demonstrating values for human lives?,” he requested.

Faranpojo, however, noted that a conscious look at all data of violent deaths in Nigeria, it is clear this is indeed an emergency which must be confronted frontally.

He went ahead to cite SBM Intelligence, a socio-economic research firm, that at least 10,300 Nigerians died last year which represented a 47 per cent increase over 2020’s figure of 7,063.

Highlighting the countless lives lost to insurgency and the herdsmen-farmer clashes in the north-central, the president bemoaned that it remains dark spots in her national conscience and consciousness.

“The rise in cases of ritual killings, especially for the purpose of acquiring wealth and fame in Nigeria is a trend that we are all aware of.

“We also have the unchecked actions of kidnappers, bandits, terrorists, and countless other non-state actors all involved in what has now become the business of arbitrary taking of human life,” Faranpojo, a pastor, listed.

Like people, he continued, we need to put in place mechanisms that educate and enlighten our citizens on more value of human lives.

It is in line with its call that the Value For Life Conference will be impacting and to make a louder clarion call to anyone with whom this idea resonates.

Speaking also, the Assistant President of Virtues for Life Foundation, Mrs. Funmilola Faranpojo, recalled that in the past, they had shown care and love to over 3,000 lives.

She said: “We started 11 years ago with Project Impact, where we provide for the less privileged in society with basic needs among others.”

