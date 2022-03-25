NCF Makes Case for Conservation of Vultures

Ugo Aliogo



The Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) has organised community engagement within identified communities hosting the remnant vulture population in eastern Nigeria especially in Enugu and Anambra States respectively.

A statement by the foundation stated that the workshop was aimed at selecting, improving and enhancing the capabilities and skills of interested vulture population monitoring and habitat protection volunteers within two “Vulture Save Zone” (VSZ) in Southeastern Nigeria –Anambra and Enugu.

The statement also noted that the workshop also helped to raise awareness on the conservation need of vulture within targeted VSZ communities in southeastern Nigerian, leveraging on social networks such as market women association, youth groups and as well communities’ leadership to bring about protection of these endangered species in the last habitat they are existing.

The statement added that a total of 35 community individuals from seven villages of Awka Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state were sensitised on the need to conserve existing vultures within their communities.

While adding that 38 community individuals were also trained at Ihe community, Awgu LGA of Enugu.

“Essentially, the purpose was to raise awareness and sensitize the community people on the need for the vulture conservation and coexistence with these critically endangered species while pointing out benefits of the species existence to them.

“The meeting was graced with diverse target group, market women, hunters, youth groups and butchers from abattoirs where the vultures feed as well the president general or local leadership of the communities. Discussion and sensitisation were centered around threats to the vultures including direct killing and habitat fragmentation.

“It was gathered during the discussion that residents from the community don’t kill the vultures, however, intruders or hunters from northern Nigeria are the major threats to vultures through direct hunting and poisoning. In closing of the sensitization session, was drown to a close by voluntary nomination or interest indication of individuals who are willing to serve as “Community Vulture Monitoring and Protection Officers” and a total of 13 individuals within AwkaEtity Community of Anambra and 15 individuals from Ihe community of Enugu express interest and total commitment to serve.

“The 13 volunteers of Awka Etity Anambra State and 15 of Ihe community Enugu State were introduced to theoretical and practical sessions on vulture identification, population counts, best practice on awareness advocacy for vulture conservation as well as spotting and preventing threats and potentials threats within the communities VSZ.

“These volunteers were given datasheet and trained on how collect relevant field data related to the population and habitat monitoring. Well branded jacket was distributed to the volunteers to give them good sense of responsibility to effectively serve as the community vultures monitoring officers. They were encouraging to carryout regular field monitoring and community sensitization within the locality to promotion the conservation need of the vultures in the area.”

The President General of AwkaEtity representing the late King, pledged total support for the volunteer’s operations as well seeks formal ties with NCF through written letters to them.

The statement added that in readiness and commitment to work, the volunteers expressed concern about law enforcement backup and channel of communications to aid proper arrest of the illegal hunters or farmers encroaching the protected habitats of these birds in the community.

