UBA SANI’S PROVEN TRACK RECORD

Emmanuel Ado writes that Sani is good enough to succeed El-Rufai in Kaduna State

The choice of Senator Uba Sanias the standard bearer of the All Progressives Progressives Congress(APC) by the critical stakeholders of the party was never in doubt. Uba Sani has over the years worked extremely hard to earn, not just their trust, but their confidence.

When eventually Uba Sani emerges the governorship candidate, some arm-chair analysts might be tempted to conclude that the deciding factor that clinched Uba Sani the ticket to fly the continuity flag, is his intimate friendship with Nasir El-Rufai, rather than his proven capacity for hard work, first as Political Adviser to El- Rufai, and the quality of his representation as senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Senator Uba Sani’s humble beginning and his accomplishments are inspiring enough that Nollywood should take an interest in it and turn into a blockbuster movie. It’s a perfect example of hard work having its reward. It’s also a testimony of the guidance, the influence of a mentor, on a mentee. Since Uba Sani met Nasir El- Rufai, his transformation, especially the continued search for knowledge, and increased desire for public service are clearly obvious. And a willing El-Rufai has passed on his network of connections, experience and knowledge to Uba Sani. But were Uba Sani, an empty trumpet, there would have been nothing for El-Rufai to invest in. Suffice it to mean that all Uba Sani needed, was a motivating powerful force like El- Rufai, to blossom.

El- Rufai’s passion for mentoring young men and women, to excel in public service is legendary. And Uba Sani, is the first graduate of the El- Rufai academy. In the past 20 years, El- Rufai has generously invested tremendous energy in Uba Sani. So far, he hasn’t disappointed himself or El- Rufai. Soon the other graduates of his Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship will join Uba Sani in making waves in the public and private sectors.

Again some cynics may in their characteristic manner, express doubts about Uba Sani’s capacity to govern Kaduna State, which they describe as complex, the same way they had questioned his senatorial ambition in 2019. In the run up to the Senatorial election, some charitable critics had derogatorily described his ambition as an ego trip, propelled by peer group competition to equal the achievement of Senator Shehu Sani, his former Comrade -in Arms, who he went on to roundly trounce in the 2019 general elections. To the Glory of God, Uba Sani, disappointed them with a highly superlative performance. Even though he is a first-term senator, he has achieved in one term what the three senators before him didn’t achieve in 20 years.

Unknown to many people is the fact that Uba Sani is not an accidental politician. He has been around for quite some time and has paid his dues, learning at the feet of late Gani Fawehinmi, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, as the Special Assistant Public Affairs, and El-Rufai, his friend and mentor. In 2011, long before “comrade” Shehu Sani dreamt of running for Senate, Uba Sani had contested for the position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and lost to Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, aka Mai Rago. Senator Uba Sani might not have attracted the attention of the media, because he is on the quiet side, but he significantly contributed to the struggle to enthrone democracy at a very young age.

Uba Sani is conscientious, a man of principles and of deep convictions. The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, will definitely be proud of Senator Uba Sani’s solid achievements, especially that he has remained committed to the enthronement of an egalitarian society.

It’s very important that people understand Uba Sani’s background, especially when the activist in Senator Uba Sani plays out, after all, a lion can’t become a lapdog.

As a senator, Uba Sani, understood that very central to the success of his assignment as Chairman of the Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, was the repositioning and strengthening of the banking, insurance and other financial institutions to work for the greater benefit of the people. The consequential laws by Uba Sani, confirmed his intention to use the instrumentality of the law to effect fundamental reforms that will touch lives.

Uba Sani’s compelling legislative accomplishments, especially the amendments of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Act and that of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which to date remains the only members’ bills assented to by the president, without amendments, announced him on the world stage as a very serious-minded legislator. The passage of the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act and to Re-enact the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act and Other Matters Connected therewith into law, is considered a landmark legislation, because of its profound impact in ensuring a stable financial sector. The failure of the sector will without doubt have led to a financial crisis.

The game changer in loans recovery by AMCON, is the introduction of a Loan/Credit Tribunal to assist AMCON in the recovery of loans, which stands at an unacceptable N4 trillion debt. The success of AMCON in loan recovery is critical for Nigeria’s economic revitalization. Commercial Banks will only lend if lenders pay back and that in the event of a default, the law doesn’t provide them loopholes to hide. While without AMCON, the banking industry would have long collapsed due to the high rate of non-performing loans, but unfortunately AMCON, wasn’t functioning at the desired optimal level, due to the legal loopholes notorious debtors were exploiting to avoid paying.

Senator Uba Sani’s justifiable anger at the antics of chronic debtors, who used legal gymnastics to stall their loan repayment, his apt description of their actions as an “orchestrated acts of economic sabotage”, shows a deep revolting spirit that will react appropriately when the situation demands that he does.

Ado writes from Kaduna

