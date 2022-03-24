IWD: West Africa Has Highest Rate of Maternal Mortality, Low Girl-child Education, Others

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The wife of the president of the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS), Mrs. Jacqueline Brou, has lamented the prevalence of high maternal mortality rate in West Africa.

She equally lamented the low levels of female education, violence against women, early marriage and female genital mutilation in the region.

Speaking in Abuja at an occasion to commemorate the International Women’s Day, (IWD), Brou said the West African region is still bedeviled with the highest rate of maternal mortality, low level of female education, violence against them, early marriage and female genital mutilation.

Brou, speaking on the theme defined by the United Nations, ‘Quality today for a sustainable future’, and the campaign theme: ‘Break The Barriers’, disclosed that because of the situation in West Africa, the commission would be taking steps to ensure that the ECOWAS Vision

2050 development process reflects and is inclusive by actively involving women and youths in the design and implementation of all ECOWAS development programmes and projects.

She noted that the commission is duty-bound to fight job segregation and break down prejudices through the provision of more employment opportunities for women and young people.

Brou advised the ECOWAS Amazons to remain steadfast, working in unity to achieve the goals of the commission, which would put Africa on the right grounds.

She said: “Although International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8, our celebration should not be limited to just a calendar date. Women, the pillar of any society, should be celebrated every day for their bravery, their fights, and their social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

“Indeed, International Women’s Day does not only provide a useful opportunity to remember that every individual has a role to play in building a more gender-balanced world, but the day is also a call to action to accelerate gender parity by challenging gender stereotypes while forging a more progressive mindset and inclusive behaviour.

“The celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day 2022, with the theme defined by the United Nations: ‘Equality today for a sustainable future’, and the campaign theme: ‘BriserLesBarrières /BreakThe Barriers’, must lead us to become aware of the considerable impact of prejudices on gender equality, whether conscious or unconscious. We must recognise it and denounce it. Therefore, we must break the chains of prejudices that have entangled and conditioned our lives such as prejudices related to gender, religion, nationality, age, geography, culture among others. These biases distort thinking, influence beliefs and undermine the development and empowerment of the West African women.”

She decried that: “Despite the progress made by most West African countries in

terms of women’s participation in the economic and social sectors, policy-making and leadership, the region still has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality, low levels of female education, violence against them, early marriage and female genital mutilation. These factors play a major role in hindering the progress of women in the region.”

The ECOWAS president’s wife, however, said: “On a personal note, I would like to express my appreciation and the opportunity to share with you these fantastic moments as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day. I gradually realised how lucky I have been for the past four years. I can proudly say that you are all like family to me, and I thank you for your precious and inexhaustible trust in me. None of us has accomplished anything in isolation and the great successes and milestones of the Amazons have been the result of our mutual respect, collaboration and cooperation.”

In the spirit of the celebration of the IWD, the ECOWAS Women’s Forum (ECOCOM Amazon), visited the Maternity Ward of Asokoro General Hospital, where they doled out maternal equipment and kits worth US$3,500.

During the visit to the maternity ward of the hospital, Brou, who is the matron of the ECOWAS Amazon, stated that the material donated on behalf of ECOWAS women fell within the framework of the celebration of the IWD.

Commending the commission for their kind gestures, the Medical Director of Asokoro General Hospital, Uche Afioma, said the commission had shown practical support for women.

She said: “We are very grateful on behalf of Asokoro district hospital for this donation from the ECOWAS commissioner’s wife, Mrs. Jacqueline Brou, and we thank her for the kind gesture and the entire Amazons, the team that has supported warmly in order to make these donations possible.”

Also speaking, Head of Department and Consultant, O&G, Dr. Olanrewaju Micheal, thanked the ECOCOM Amazon for the donation, stating that the donations came at a good time.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

