Soludo Talks Tough at Inauguration, Says Every Criminality Must End



*Declares anyone playing politics with security riding on a tiger

*Bianca, ex-first lady went physical at ceremony, slaps Obiano’s wife

*EFCC arrests former gov at Lagos airport

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, talked tough at his inauguration as the sixth elected governor of Anambra State, saying his administration would do everything humanly possible to end every form of criminality in the state.



The new Anambra governor, who read riot act to politicians, whose stock in trade was to play politics with security, however, warned that with the coming in of his administration, they would be riding a tiger doing so, especially on account of the increasing killings in the state.



Soludo, who identified security as a major challenge to tackle head-on in his inaugural speech, drove into the arena to the awe of the people and guests, as he and his deputy, Gilbert Ibezim, arrived in vehicles made by local manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).



He did not stop at that, he also walked his talk by appearing in his locally made Akwete dress, and a pair of shoes made in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government area, in addition to ensuring that local foods were served as refreshments, including palmwine, abacha, ukwa and other native delicacies, as well as locally produced beers and malt drinks.



Unfortunately, what was to be a moment to cherish by the new governor soon evoked regrets after fight broke out between the immediate past first lady, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, and wife of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the eternal leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

Mrs. Obiano got up from her seat, walked up to Bianca and after a brief altercation muttered in hushed tones, resulting in slaps from the former beauty queen, fight ensued. It took security aides a while to restore order.



Even more, the day did not end on a pleasant note for the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, who was arrested last night at the Lagos airport by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as he was about to jet out of the country.

Soludo was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at the Government House, Awka, in a low key ceremony.



The professor of econometrics, had opted for a low key function for his swearing in, while also rejecting plan by his predecessor to hold the event at the spacious newly completed International Convention Centre, Awka.

Supporting his action, Soludo in his inaugural speech said, “The Anambra State Government will only patronise Made-in-Anambra products and services unless such goods or services are not currently made in Anambra, then made in Nigeria, Africa, etc, in that sequence.



“When you see me in Innoson vehicles or in my Akwete dress with a pair of shoes made in Ogbunike/Nkwelle Ezunaka and Onitsha, we are making a statement.

“Today, the light refreshment to be served after this brief event is abacha from Umunze, ukwa from Isuofia, Anambra rice with ofe akwu, nkwu enu from Awgbu, ngwo from Awa and Oba, and malt and bottled water from Onitsha.



“As part of our Made-in-Anambra, cultural renaissance and healthy living agenda, when you come to the Governor’s Lodge or attend any state government’s function, be sure to be served only Made-in- Anambra.

“We want to go back to where M.I. Okpara stopped with the palm revolution and plant millions of palm trees. In some years, we will seek not only to export palm produce but also fresh palm wine from Anambra State.”

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Soludo said, “My heart bleeds to see and hear about our youth dying in senseless circumstances. Every criminal gang – kidnappers, wicked murderers, arsonists, rapists, thieves – all now claim to be freedom fighters. Criminality cannot be sugar-coated. This must stop.



“All the stakeholders must now review both the narrative and the action plan. For starters, I endorse the recent statement (March 7, 2022) by the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Bishops/Archbishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, requesting for a tripartite discussion between them, the Presidency, and south-east governors to deal with the conflicts in the south-east especially, in relation to Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).



“There is no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve. Our government is determined to urgently restore peace and security in Anambra, and we will seek the active cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders.”

Soludo told members of IPOB/ESN, the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), and other armed groups to interrogate both the purpose and means of their campaign, and warned politicians playing politics with insecurity, that they were riding a tiger.



“The current trajectory is a road to desolation. Let us get around the table and talk. Let the elite in the closet come out, and let’s debate our future and forge a consensus. The conspiracy of silence by the elite and some community leaders must end.



“If you see something, say or do something. Securing Igboland and Nigeria must be our collective responsibility. Let those in the forests come out, surrender their guns and let’s work together to rehabilitate and empower you to contribute positively to the peace and prosperity of our homeland,” Soludo said.



On why his inauguration was a low key event, Soludo said, “Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty and will work for at least eight hours. We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory. Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare.



“In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of the administration, and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra State Security Council, followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries, a meeting on Okpoko, and with my Strategy, Execution and Evaluation (SEE) team.



“Within the next one week, the list of Commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly. Tomorrow, we will head to Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area and parts of Onitsha and Idemili as we signpost our commitment to fundamental urban regeneration, beginning with the greater Onitsha metropolis.”



The former CBN governor said, “I insisted that this event must not cost the government of Anambra one kobo. I would rather use such resources to lay the foundation stone for a public hospital at Okpoko or elsewhere or empower our security agents to fight criminality.

“Yes, there will be a time to celebrate. We will celebrate when security of life and property is guaranteed and law and order restored; every child of schooling age is in school; every school child is receiving the 21st century education for the digital age.”

Bianca, Ex-First Lady Went Physical at Event, Slaps Obiano’s Wife



Meanwhile, Mrs Obiano engaged in a fight with Bianca Ojukwu at the venue and subdued the poise of the inauguration with their filthy fisticuffs.



The former first lady, who seemed to have come set for a fight had approached Mrs Ojukwu at the front row of the event, where she was seated close to Chief Willie Obiano, allegedly warning her about coming to an APGA function, after she had attacked the party during the November election.



Mrs Obiano had said something things to Mrs Ojukwu, including touching, a situation the latter warned repeatedly against, causing Mrs. Ojukwu to smack her on the cheeks, while the former first lady attempted to fight back, before security operatives separated them.

Earlier, THISDAY witnessed the arrival of Mrs Obiano as she was stopped at the gate, when her convoy attempted to use the main gate.



She had come late for the event, while her husband had arrived much earlier, and had already inspected the guard of honour, and the swearing-in ritual for the new governor was ongoing.

A barricade at the expressway leading into the Government House was locked with keys, while Mrs Obiano was advised by security men to drive down to a far away junction and turn into a smaller gate that led to the Government House.



But Mrs Obiano refused and later trekked from the express to the main gate, where she also caused a stir, before the gate was opened for her, while she trekked into the Government House, where the function held, abandoning her convoy.

Mrs Obiano and her husband however left the ceremony immediately after Soludo was sworn in.

The former CBN governor, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Joe Anatune, said the fight was caused by a breach of protocol.

The statement stated: “Prof. Soludo hereby apologises to all Anambra people, friends and guests, who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol.

“The breach was caused by improper communication, which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach. Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.”

EFCC Arrests Former Governor at Lagos Airport



In another development, Obiano, who had been on the EFCC watchlist for months, was arrested at about 8.30pm, while on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States.

THISDAY gathered that the EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime the former governor was travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.

Although THISDAY could not ascertain why EFCC placed Obiano on a watchlist and subsequently arrested him, sources, however, claimed the move was a clear indication that the agency had been quietly looking into his activities and might have gleaned intelligence that he was planning to escape after handing over power.

Obi Expresses Optimism New Governor Will Do Well



But, political differences notwithstanding, a former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, has said despite being from a different party from Soludo and even campaigning against him during the elections, his ultimate desire was to see a better Anambra State that ensures the well-being of the people.

Obi, who stated that politics, for him, was about building a better society, especially, for the less privileged, because government or governance, was all about caring for the people, however, expressed optimism Soludo would do well.

Addressing journalists at the inauguration ceremony, Obi argued that, considering Soludo’s background, he was confident that he would commit to the critical areas of development, which he listed to include education, health and poverty alleviation, even as he expressed hope that the new governor would fulfill his campaign promises.

“I will continue to remember our new governor and other leaders in my prayers, so that they can continue to make the right decisions for the good of our dear nation, Nigeria,” Obi concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

