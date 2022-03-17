My Ambition Not Blind, Tinubu Tells APC N’Assembly Members

•Urges them to support his lifetime aspiration to be president

•Says he wants to step into Buhari’s shoes, not step on his toes

•Hints president asked him to run to sell party’s democratic credentials

Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





Former Lagos State governor and one of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told National Assembly members of his party that his ambition was not blind and therefore would not step on the toes of President Muhammadu Buhari, but step in his shoes.

He, however, appealed to the federal lawmakers to support his “lifetime presidential ambition”, because change would be inevitable in 2023, when another election would hold.

Tinubu made the appeal, when he met separately with the APC caucuses at the two chambers of the federal parliament.

At the Senate, he said he was at the red chamber for “counsel, partnership and support”, adding, “Nigerians have come to that stage where we need a change of baton. President Muhammadu Buhari is about to serve his second term in full.

“Election is coming up in February. We have various programmes including nomination process, primary process and all of that. I can’t do it by myself and I can’t do it by sitting at home expecting that many friends I have here will do it for me.

“I believe jointly we can do it. You can back me successfully for the nomination of my lifetime ambition to become the president. My ambition is not blind to the extent I will step on the toes of the President. I just want to step into his (Buhari’s) shoe and not on his toe.”

According to him, if the counsel of wise men was anything to go by, “I’m asking for that team manship here today to get me over the hump of nomination process. And from that hump, to get me to the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Look at my capacity. I am an unusual candidate. Perhaps, the only one who had been in the Senate, who had been a governor and aspiring to become president.”

He said Nigeria would remained united if he was elected president and “we will use that unity, the symbol of our party to cleanse Nigeria of unrealisable potential.”

Tinubu also commended the senate on the passage of the Constitution Alteration Bill, saying, “Thank you for sustaining our democracy. I ran into a little ambush of women protesters, because I went to the other gate.

“Interestingly, you have been very careful on affirmative action and you are being very careful not to jeopardise the Constitution. Yes, the interests of women are necessary but for APC, we are doing our best and we’ll continue to do our best to accommodate the interest of our women.”

While in the House of Representatives, Tinubu said he had a discussion with President Buhari to succeed him after his tenure in 2023, adding that, during the discussion, Buhari joyfully and enthusiastically asked him to come out for them to see how he will promote his democratic credentials.

He declared that he was the only Nigerian, most qualified that was running for the President, and that the other aspirant were hiding, because of his credentials and the fact that he was the only aspirant that has been in one party.

Arguing that the others were not stable and were rolling stones, Tinubu said, “Democracy is not adversarial. It is when we have collaboration of the body, particularly, the legislative body that is the pillar of democracy. In Nigeria, the strongest part of us is the legislature. Government of the people, by the people and for the people. What I want to request you to do is to support me.

“I have discussed that aspect, my lifelong ambition with Mr President, that after the end of his term, I want to step in his shoes and not step on his toes. He responded to me saying well come out let us see you run and we see how best we can promote your democratic credentials.

“I love the opportunity today to come and consult with you. I am here as a Nigerian, who has gone through the great tutelage of independent accounting in one of the best financial accounting of this world. I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university, multiple honours, first class degree.

“Most people have nothing to offer but questions and creating doubt. I am not here to be defensive. I am here to tell you that I am one of the best products that you can sell. I am the only one in the race that is most competent, most qualified to be your president come year 2023.

“I am the only one who has been through the tutelage of the National Assembly. I am the only one who has consistently been in one party. The others are not stable. Some of them are rolling stones. I have been through the National Assembly.

“I can look back now today and I am proud to be standing before you representing that great state, which is now a mega city with a national budget higher than three countries of West Africa. I ask for your collaboration today to be a bridge. We define our hopes, we define our destination and land Nigeria on a prosperous well developed country.

“I ask for your endorsement. You are the ones with your votes and supporters, who can make me succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. I want to be your partner to forge a future for this country. We can do. We are the most populous country in Africa. We have the best brains, we have the capacity, we have the resources. Let us join hands together. We can work together to make this country the Eldorado of our time.”

Leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa, speaking on behalf of the APC lawmakers, assured him of their support, saying Tinubu as an APC member, has paid his dues and it’s time for them to pay him back

“I want to say here without fear of contradiction that you are the only one we know. The only one we will support. I said so for yet another reason,” Doguwa said.

At the upper chamber, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said the APC Senate Caucus was a central and fundamental pillar of the party, saying, “This caucus has remained committed to the party, shown resolve to our manifesto to work within us and the Executive. We have achieved so much, because of the APC caucus.

“From 2019 that this caucus showed loyalty, commitment and purposeful orientation to ensure that our victory from 2015 and 2019 as a political party are fully utilised for the benefits of Nigerians. This party needs the kind of commitment that APC members have shown in the country.

“APC must continue to be progressive in our actions. 2023 is going to be a year for APC again. By February 25, when the presidential election will take place, by the grace of God, APC will have the victory that is required.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

