Expert Canvasses Healthy Living to Boost National Productivity

A health expert, Prof. Adewale Baderinwa, has called on Nigerians to take the issue of personal health seriously in order to boost national productivity.

Baderinwa, who is a Professor of Alternative Medicine and a Consultant to Agewell Healthcare Ltd, made this clarion call during a media parley with some health correspondents at The Agewell Experience Programme held recently in Lagos.

In his address, the Prof. described Nigeria as a blessed nation with a great potential to lead the rest of the African continent in the health sector.

He asserted that Nigeria currently leads the continent with the highest annual Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of about 432.3 billion US dollars making it the strongest economy in Africa.

To sustain this position, the Prof. opined that the populace must pay personal attention to their individual health.

“When you are not sound, everything about you will be affected; from your looks to your work output. If care is not taken, your entire body system could shut down and this could affect the entire productivity of the country.” He implored.

He, therefore, counselled that no matter the profession one is engaged in, the level of one’s productivity to the national GDP depends largely on the state of the individual’s health condition.

The health expert, however, cautioned on the need to live a healthy life, adding that when one learns to live healthy, it will not only boost the individual productivity but also help in aging well.

The aging well process, Baderinwa oted, is very crucial in every citizen’s life.

To contribute in boosting the nation’s healthcare, he said that Agewell Healthcare Ltd recently introduced to the market; Agewell Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, a certified multifaceted natural organic health supplement that offers a whole lot of health benefits.

An IT guru, Mr. Moses Awobode, who was present at the forum, told the health correspondents that a country like Nigeria with over 200 million people cannot afford to toy with the health of its citizenry.

He highlighted that his contact with this product revealed that it has multi health benefits which include; looking younger than your age with a youthful smooth skin and lustrous hair.

Other benefits he said are; strong immune system to fortify the body against any form of infection as well as the control of the blood sugar level to check diabetes.

On the other hand, Mr. Robie Jay Ukah, a Media and Advertising Consultant also described the product as one that provides sustainable energy to do work, with an amazing capability to restore lost memory, prevent and treat arthritis, urinary tract infection, fibroid, breast and ovarian cancer in women.

He said it equally aids fertility and sharpens the academic performance in children.

The product, according to him, has received wide acceptance with many amazing testimonies to its efficacy by Nigerians who have come in contact with it.

