Shining Bright Like Diamonds: Hajia Bola Shagaya Shines at Int’l Women’s Day Event in Lagos

HighLife

Many a time, anything that has to do with established Nigerian women is labelled with the Obama-styled ‘CAN’. This is the case in business, politics, social development, and more. As evidence of this ability of the Nigerian female across the board, the March 8 International Women’s Day saw a number of the typical Nigerian boss lady brought before the public. Even the peerlessness of billionaire businesswoman Hajia Bola Shagaya was celebrated and recognised for its impact in recent times.

Ever present in such climes, Fidelity Bank took up the vanguard position to collaborate with thriving media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji, to celebrate the leading women and achievers in various industries in Nigeria. It was designed as a networking event, and the quality of women that attended cannot be measured with language. Even so, to have someone like Shagaya in attendance is proof that the event could not have been more high-profile.

Shagaya’s presence at the networking event brought colours to the already colourful gathering of powerful and influential women. It takes something extra to shine and stand out in a crowd that consists of people like Fidelity Bank’s MD/CEO, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; mega businesswoman, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija; prestigious entrepreneur and socialite, Opral Benson; MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Shade Okoya; global phenomenon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; potent lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (BUNL), Catherin Iju Ifejika; super humanitarian, activist, and former Nigerian Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; media legend, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett; Heritage Bank Director, Mary Bassey Akpobome; and Board Chairman of Dizengoff Nigeria, Onari Duke. Somehow, Shagaya still shone.

At present, it does not take much to recognise that Shagaya’s genius, charm, and beauty have very little to do with her age. At 62, she is fresh! More than that, she is an inspirational figure who motivates women to be and do better everywhere she goes. Her gait is unparalleled, and the grace upon her life is legendary.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

