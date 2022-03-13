Konga Boss, Nnamdi Ekeh’s Quest for Knowledge

In the thinking of many, Chief Executive Officer, Konga, Nnamdi Ekeh, is just a regular guy who had an opportunity at a very young age and was fortunate enough to gather the right resources to bring his dream to fruition. But those who know the son of the billionaire entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, better claim that he is a creative young man full of pragmatic ideas.

The Imo State-born dude had started Yudala at the age of 19 as a fresh graduate when many of his mates were still oblivious of their future. He had discovered a lacuna in the market where the main choices for shopping were either the informal market or the unstructured retailers.

In fact, those who say his paths had already been laced with roses because of his background seem to forget that many of his mates born with the proverbial silver spoon have abused the privilege out of sheer indiscipline and lack of focus.

No doubt, Ekeh had hit the ground running immediately he received the desired financial intervention from his father, as he successfully turned the business into a mega fortune a few months after.

Indeed, within the first year of operation, Yudala became the best online retail market in the country. Its merger with Konga in 2017 will for a long time be rated as one of the most remarkable in the country.

Today, he is in the league of many successful young men who have turned their dreams into reality around the world. Young Ekeh believes in working hard in silence and allowing success to make the noise.

Very quiet and dynamic, the high-flier who stops at nothing to fulfil his dreams is an accomplished young man who has inscribed his name in gold. He is a restless soul, who is always in quest of knowledge to make him stand out in the sector.

This, perhaps, is the motivation for putting in for an MBA at the prestigious Oxford University Saïd Business School in England.

He is expected to round off his course in September 2022. It is even more interesting that he is an alumnus of the University of Lancaster, Lagos Business School as well as Harvard.

