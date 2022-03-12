SystemSpecs Clocks 30, Unveils 2 Subsidiaries

Omolabake Fasogbon

Africa’s software and financial technology giant, SystemSpecs has announced the launch of two new subsidiaries as part of activities to mark 30 years in business.

At a press conference organised by the company recently, its Group Managing Director, John Obaro also announced the appointment of Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as the new chairman of the organisation.

Ndukwe, a former Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and chairman of MTN Nigeria took over from Dr. Christopher Kolade who had served on the board of the organisation for 15 years.

In marking the anniversary too, the organisation also unveiled a series of year-long initiatives which included the 30th Founders’ Day commemoration, SystemSpecs’ Graduate Internship Programme, awareness health walk, anniversary gala, a special Children’s Day essay competition, and a summer coding boot camp.

With its new subsidiaries, SystemSpecs now operate as three distinct entities: SystemSpecs Holdings Limited and two subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) which focuses on payment and affiliated services and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) that focuses on a wide array of technology solutions and services.

The organisation also made new key appointments to head the new subsidiaries. Demola Igbalajobi was appointed the Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited while Deremi Atanda was appointed the Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited.

Speaking further, Obaro stated that the expansion was in line with the organisation’s vision of deepening its capacity to meet the technology needs of a broader market.

“We are glad about how much we have been able to contribute to the transformation of the financial and human capital technology ecosystems in Africa, especially with Remita, our integrated payment and collections solution; Human Manager, our comprehensive payroll and HR management solution; and Paylink, our ecommerce platform.”

He further expressed appreciation to staff, customers and stakeholders who have stood by the organisation through thick and thin in the past 30 years.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

