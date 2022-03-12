SWIT Charges Women on Self-Empowerment at Confab

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT), has urged women across all sectors to continue to develop themselves and aspire for leadership roles where ever they belong.

The group gave this admonition at its just concluded maiden international Professional Conference that held in Cotonou, Republic of Benin themed- “The Role of Professional Women in Nation Building”.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-Minister of Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada while speaking at the three days programme, lamented that despite global and national move for women emancipation, discrimination against women still persist in this clime.

She noted that unlike the agreed target that was set in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action for balanced power-sharing between women and men in decision-making, Nigerian women are still being marginalised and underrepresented in key sectors.

“Bias such as old stereotype, fewer connections, discrimination and lack of flexibility have prevented our women from taking up apex role”, she said.

At this period, Obada urged women to come together in oneness, while enabling and supporting women’s organisation movement to be able to change the narratives.

National Chairperson of SWIT, Dr Ruth Adimula restated the commitment of SWIT to promoting socio-economic development and therefore urged women to be strategic and deliberate about stirring economic growth in the society.

She said, “We need to be strategic to know what we ought to do and be available to act as agent of change in our respective spaces towards national development. Hence, the need for the conference to deliberate on what we need to do positively to impact each and every aspect of our lives.”

On her part, Chairperson of Conference planning committee, Dr Titilayo Fowokan advised women to invest meaningfully in themselves by developing their professional and technical skills.

She also urged government to make provision of enabling environment a priority to be able to catalyse productivity among women.

She said, “Sustainability of women’s businesses and contribution to economic growth will thrive in an enabling and conducive business environment.

