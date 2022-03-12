IWD: Girl Guides Advocates All-female Political Party

Uchechukwu Nnaike



The Nigerian Girl Guides Association (NGGA) has called for an all-female political party in the country to further address the bias against women.

This was part of the decisions reached at an event to mark this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow- #BreaktheBias’.

The Chief Commissioner of the association, Mrs. Rhoda Olufunmilola Thomas, said a woman can effectively oversee any position of authority.

According to her, women are more sympathetic and passion-driven, noting that there are certain activities that women cannot engage in. “A woman will always think of how to comfort her children, neighbours and others.

“We have women who are principals of schools and they are running it very well. We have women who are vice-chancellors, registrars, bursars and they are doing it very well.”

She regretted that in all facets of life, women are being relegated and the opportunity is not there except they struggle for it. Women have to put in extra work to achieve anything.

In politics, she said women have little representation at all levels yet majority of the voters are women.

She said the all-women party would address most of these challenges, adding, “we may not achieve it immediately but if we key into it, it will definitely favour us.”

The International Commissioner, Mrs. Tejiri Okeregbe, said the challenges that women face in Nigeria are massive, and it is time to eradicate some of the cultural insensitivities that have lasted through the times.

“Some of these practices can be addressed through adequate information and education. However in some localities women are not allowed to attend schools,” she said.

She added that the few women that got to the peak of various professions achieved that through hard work and resilience, but only few women have such opportunities.

“That is why the association strives to give girls the opportunity to develop their fullest potential, giving them every form of informal education.

“The best way to achieve the kind of change we want is to advocate for an all-female party, since we are a grassroots organisation.

“Let women support themselves at every level to give room and opportunity to even the youngest girl that thinks she can make a difference at the local government or wards level.

“Whoever can sponsor should come and sponsor, devoid of any hidden agenda. People should be given the chance to come out and serve the country in whatever capacity they choose and should be encouraged. It is something that should be put in place to rescue the country,” Okeregbe stressed.

In her remarks, the President of the association, Mrs. Abimbola Fashola, commended the chief commissioner and the entire association for keeping up with activities at different levels.

She expressed delight that the NGGA has moved with the global trend by holding most of its activities online, and advised that girls and young women be taught how to function in the digital space in order to catch up with the world.

She added that girls and young women cannot give up the pursuit for greater purpose despite their challenges and must forge ahead so as not to have a wasteful generation.

Mrs. Fashola also advised members of the NGGA to teach girls and young women to do the right thing and to be themselves, adding that the country needs more women participation in politics and charged members of the association to look into the possibility of having a women party which will give them the opportunity to be at the helms of decision making in the country.

