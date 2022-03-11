Tears, Eulogies as Late Kwara PDP Spokesman, Ashaolu, is Buried



By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Amidst tears and eulogies, the remains of late spokesman of the Kwara state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Babatunde Dare Ashaolu was laid to rest on Friday at his home town, Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero local government council area of the state.

He was laid to rest at Chief S. J. Ashaolu Compound along Erinmope road, Odo-Owa.

Late Ashaolu died two weeks ago, 24 hours after celebrating his 47th birthday in Abuja.

Prior to the interment, a candle light and special service was organised for him in Ilorin by members of the family and PDP in the state.

In his sermon, the Arch Deacon, Odo-Owa Archdeaconry, Rev. Mathew Adeoti, spoke about the certainty of death, urging people to serve God more, live for others and do good to humanity.

He advised the government at all levels to be conscious that there is suffering and hunger in the land.

He called on them to do everything possible to fulfill their campaign promises as the people were hungry and education only seems to be available for the rich and well-to-do.

Rev. Adeoti however prayed to God to give the deceased eternal rest.

He however lauded the deceased’s family, the PDP under the leadership of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, his friends at home and in the diaspora, and everyone who contributed towards giving him a befitting burial.

Some members of the PDP and well wishers that attended the burial described him as a piet and humble person.

An associate of the deceased, Mr. Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, said that, ” Late Ashaolu was a good man that always wanted good for others”.

He said that he had remained a great leader that the members of the PDP will ever missed.

Abdulqadir therefore prayed God to give the deceased eternal rest.

At the burial were the deceased aged father, Chief S.J. Ashaolu, the widow, Mrs. Olabisi Ashaolu, his elder sister, Mrs. Omotayo Ashaolu, and other siblings.

Also at the burial were Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, former Minister of Youth and Sport Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Prof Mohammed Gana Yisa, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, and PDP youths and women leaders as well as well wishers.

