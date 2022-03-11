Olowu Stool: Ruling House Nominates Archbishop, Six Others to Kingmakers

James Sowole in Abeokuta

An Archbishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ogun State, Dr Adegbemi Adewale, and six other princes, were on Wednesday nominated by the Otileta Ruling House of Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, as candidates for the next Olowu of Owu.

The Otileta Ruling House, has been notified by the Abeokuta North Local Governnent, as the ruling house to produce the next Olowu of Owu.

The nomination of the candidates, was sequel to the screening of 12 Princes, that were nominated by five compounds, that made the Otileta Ruling House.

The six other candidates nominated along with Adewale, who is a PhD holder and from Ile Aderinoye, are: Princes Adelani Oladimeji from Ile Omo’le Efon; Matemilola Adelola from Ile Soke and Olatidoye Olaniyi from Soke.

Others are: Princes Adeyanju Bakinson from Ile Otopo; Simeon Soyele from Ile Lumosa and Adesina Adelani from Ile Soke.

Though, no voting was done during the screening by delegates, it was gathered that scores were awarded based on performances of each of the candidates, at the screening and interview sessions.

According to the results sheet, Prince Adegbemi Adewale, a PhD holder, came first with 1,027 points; Prince Adelani Oladimeji, scored 909 points, Matemilola Adelola 886 points, while Prince Olatidoye Olaniyi scored 863 points.

Other scores are Prince Adeyanju Bakinson, 862 points; Simeon Soyele, 827 points and Adesina Adelani, 801 points.

The Olowu stool, became vacant, following the demise of the Late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors in December 12, 2021.

Prior to the screening and interview by the ruling house, the Abeokuta North Local Government, had in a Public Notice, Entitled: ” Filing of Vacant Stool of Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta” and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government, Odusiji Kabiru Ayinla, directed the Otileta Ruling House to convene a meeting within 14 days from the date of the notice.

The Public Notice, required that the Otileta Ruling House, should convene the meeting between March 2, 2022 and March 15, 2022.

The Public Notice was pasted in strategic and conspicuous places in compounds that made Otileta Ruling House.

The Notice reads: “The appointment process of filing the vacant stool, has commenced in line with the directive of the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta in its Letter Reference Number CHM1/4T2/241 dated 21 February 2022 and the Provisions of Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021 and it is the turn of Otileta Ruling House to produce candidate or candidates to fill the vacant stool in accordance with the Rightegistered of Olowu of Owu.

“Furthermore the Otileta Ruling House is hereby required in accordance with Sections 15 and 16 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State, 2021 to convey a meeting of the ruling house within 14 days from the date of this notice i.e between 2nd March and 15th March, 2022.

“For the purpose of nominating candidate or candidates, the candidate (s) nominated will be presented to the kingmakers for the election of a suitable candidate as Olowu of Owu-Elect.

“The Secretary to Local Government should be informed of the date, venue and time of the Ruling House Nomination meeting in order for him to attend as an observer.”

With the nomination of the candidates by the Ruling House, it was gathered that the selection process, would soon be completed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

