EQUITY, FAIRNESS AND KWARA 2023



Dapo Olaosebikan canvasses a commanding place for Kwara north in the next political dispensation





Recent events in the Nigerian socio-political space are all indicative of the on-going calculations and permutations at state and regional levels for pre-eminence and control of authoritative power at the centre and in the states in 2023.



Another unhidden truth about goings-on, particularly in the political arena, and, amongst Nigerian politicians all over the federation is that; though the period of next electioneering campaigns vis-à-vis general election is still a few months away, alignments and realignments have begun in calculative gang-ups for which particular geopolitical zone will produce next president to lead Nigeria or the next governor for almost all the 36 states of the federation.



Putting Kwara State in focus in particular, it is an open secret that all the talks and moves about which senatorial zone should produce next governor is still about Kwara South and Kwara Central, which have literarily monopolized political leadership of Kwara State since the beginning of current democratic dispensation in Nigeria in 1999.

Undoubtedly, this is where the whole affair of who leads the state at the expiration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s term in 2023, becomes imperatively interesting and thought-provoking, especially, for North Senatorial Zone.



It is stating the obvious that North Senatorial Zone has been playing the third fiddle in the political affairs and configuration of Kwara State in the current democratic dispensation in our country. This uncomplimentary historical development, which, of course, dates back to the First, Second Republics; save for the short tenure of Alhaji Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi

in the ill-fated Third Republic, is the encumbering group albatross which Kwara North may no longer accept according to fillers from the state.



In a recent group discussion at a function in Ilorin, the state’s capital, which was amplified on some social media platforms, some top citizens of Kwara North expressed their belief that the political leadership of their state cannot continue to be exclusive preserve of the other two senatorial zones. The reasons for this position are compelling and deductively evident.



According to them, Kwara North cannot continue to be the slave-partner in the state because Nigerian Constitution; particularly the 1999 Constitution, is unambiguously and explicitly against inequality in running the affairs of our country. In effect, this Constitution conspicuously provides that there should be equality, social and political justice for all Nigerians. In particular, Section 17, subsection 1 of Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria states: “The State social order



is founded on ideals of Freedom, Equality and Justice” , and therefore, Kwara as a prime part of our great country, cannot and should not be an exception in this regard.



The implicit question in the quoted portion of our Constitution is

apparent and the poser is: Where is the ‘ideals of freedom, equality and justice’ in Kwara State? This question becomes quite pertinent in a situation whereby two out of the three micro geopolitical zones evidently created for socio-economic balance and political equity, seem to believe and scheme in perpetuity, to be the ‘men on the horseback’; while Kwara North remains on its kneels as an on-looker in the political

aggregation and power-sharing in the state.



Considering the foregoing scenario, which is akin to what obtains in Ekiti State for which political pundits have predicted possible PROTEST VOTE against the candidate of the ruling party later in the year, one may not be off the course of civility to admonish current political leadership and

powers-that-be across the state to begin to eschew all actions and decisions that can resurrect ghosts of internal crisis in the state.

