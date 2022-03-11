Again, Bandits Kill Three, Abduct Two in Kaduna Community

Herdsmen kill scores in Benue

John Shiklam in Kaduna and George Okoh in Makurdi



Three people were killed while two others were abducted in an attack on Ungwan Galadima, Gonin Gora, a suburb in Kaduna metropolis.

This is just as suspected Fulani terrorists killed many farmers in Ye village Guma Local Government Area of Benue state

A resident of the Ungwan in Kaduna, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, said the bandits invaded the community at about 1.00 am and operated for over an hour.

He said the bandits who were well armed came in large numbers and operated freely as nobody could challenge them.

He said three people killed during the attack while two women were abducted.

He said among those killed is one Gius Nengi, a staff of MotherCat Construction Company whose wife was abducted after he was murdered.

He said one Aminu Bege and his son were also killed by the bandits.

The latest incident came barely 24 hours after two people were killed while a Catholic priest, alongside a woman and her two children were abducted by bandits in an attack on Kudendan, also a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was gathered that many residents in the various suburbs within Kaduna metropolis have relocated to safer places following frequent attacks by bandits.

Spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached as he did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

Meanwhile, Suspected Fulani terrorists on Wednesday, killed many farmers in Ye village Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The marauding herders also attacked branch Udei and killed more than four people and injured many who have been taken to a nearby health centre.

The gunmen who invaded the villages in the early hours are believed to have crossed over from a neighbouring state into Benue to wreak the unprovoked murder on the villagers.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists who had earlier issued a threat to the Tse Torkula community, asking them to leave the village or face dire consequences came on motorcycles and without any herd of cattle.

The invaders were said to have shot sporadically into the air before breaking into the houses of their victims who were already fast asleep.

There have been renewed Fulani herdsmen terrorist attacks on border communities in Benue State with heavy casualties on the Benue side.

Suspected Fulani militia on Tuesday also killed five persons in the Ahentse, Nzorov council ward of Benue State and wounded many now receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

Governor Samuel Ortom, while reacting to the recent attacks, reiterated his call on the federal government to step up security operations along the crises areas of the state.

He cautioned that “the patience of the people who are now victims and rendered homeless by the murderous activities of the Fulani militia should not be tested any longer. We should not push the victims into looking for self-help because this will not be good for the unity of this country.”

He added: “I have repeatedly called on the federal government to convoke a national security summit of all ethnic nationalities to find lasting solutions to the increasing wave of terrorism that is gradually tearing up the bond in our nation. And I repeat that this is the time.”

All attempt to get the Benue Police Command’s Confirmation was unsuccessful.

