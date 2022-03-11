2023: Foundation Launches Campaign against Vote-buying

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



A non-governmental organisation, the Akin Fadeyi Foundation yesterday in Abuja, unveiled a comprehensive, massive campaign to sensitize the electorate on reasons they should shun corrupt politicians during the 2023 general elections.

The group said it had designed jingles and video clips which would be aired in various Nigerian languages on television, radio and all social media platforms.

The Election sensitisation project, titled, “2023 Elections: Put on your thinking cap,” was unveiled by the Manager, Brand and Communications of the AFF, Sarah Amanabo, at a media conference.

The event was attended virtually by prominent citizens and media professionals including Messrs Akinola Idowu, Simon Kolawole, and Mojeed Jamiu among others.

The participants, except Jamiu believed that the project was timely as the 2023 elections approaches.

Jamiu, who held a contrary view, however said the AFF should have targeted the 2027;elections because it could be too late to start sensitising Nigerians ahead of the next year’s polls.

The AFF founder, Akin Fadeyi, who coordinated the event via zoom from Canada, however assured Nigerians that it was not too late to start the project.

He also expressed confidence that the project would go a long way to challenge the conscience of the electorate to make the right choices during the election.

Fadeyi said: “We are rolling out robust channels of communication through the traditional and social media to engage the electorate in both the urban and rural areas.

“We have translated our jingles and video clips containing our messages into the various Nigerian languages to enable us to reach a large spectrum of our people in the rural communities across Nigeria.

“We are preaching against vote buying and the need to shun corrupt politicians by probing their plans for the people they want to govern.

“It is high time people shun bribes from corrupt politicians because when they gets into office, most of them live in affluence while the people they govern are left to wallow in abject poverty.”

