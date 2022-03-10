Amina Mohammed: We Need to Recommit Our Energies Towards Gender Equality

•Delta CSOs berate NASS over rejection of 35% affirmative action for women

Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos





United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed has stressed the need for the world, and in particular Nigeria, to recommit their energies towards achieving true and irreversible gender equality.

She made this comment yesterday while speaking at an exclusive dinner event hosted by Media Entrepreneur and CEO of RED For Africa, Adebola Williams, with the theme: ‘An evening with African Power Girls’, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

According to her, “It is only with women and girls at the center of our efforts that we have the best chance to succeed in addressing our current and pressing global challenges; from the climate emergency to gender-based violence, political divisions and to a sustainable recovery from this global pandemic.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reflect the commitment made by member states in this region over the past forty years thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of women activists and feminist movements.

“On this International Women’s Day let’s recommit our energies to achieving true and irreversible gender equality because we all benefit when women have the opportunity to lead and to rise for all.”

Re-emphasising how gender parity was essential to create a sustainable future, Non-Executive Director, Adrian Group, Kenya, Lerato Molebatsi, said, achieving all-around, sustained development in society requires achieving parity in every stratum of every organisation, be it in government or private.

“Women and men both have invaluable contributions to make that bear the unique imprints coloured by gender characteristics and tendencies. Without these imprints, society is bound to be lopsided.”

The exclusive dinner, with The Platform Capital and Unilever’s Knorr as partners, also had in attendance, the Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika; Founder, Nike Arts Gallery, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye; Director, Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, Charlotte Osei; and Co-Founder, Lufodo Group, Joke Silva.

Others in attendance were the Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation Limited, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo; Director Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business, Unilever, West Africa, Soromidayo George; Executive Director at Coronation Merchant Bank, Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji.

Meanwhile, Delta State Civil Society Organisation Forum (DELCOF) has berated the National Assembly for rejecting bills that would promote the participation of women in politics, particularly the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Convener of DELCOF, Chief Mulade Sheriff, at a forum to mark international day of women in Warri, yesterday, said it was disheartening that the bill which sought to create more opportunities for women was thrown out by the National Assembly.

He noted that the bill sought for additional special seats for women in the national and states houses of assemblies noting that if passed into law, it woukd have created additional 34 seats in the Senate and 74 seats in the House of Representatives.

In his speech, Chairman of DELCOF, the umbrella body of non-state actors with over 200 civil society organiSations in Delta State, Dr. Agboro Andrew, maintained that the electoral system in the country has not been fair to women.

He said the country was considered the worst performer in the West African region when looking at the representation of women in parliament and the second worst after Eritrea in the whole of African continent.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Bridget Affiah, thanked all those who were at the occasion to commemorate with women stating that support for women is support for development and peaceful coexistence because women promote peace and unity.

The Public Relations Officer of the Forum, Dr Kenneth Edun Public Relation Officer said It was utterly disgraceful that some 12 years after it was first introduced, the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill has failed to scale through at the National Assembly during the latest attempt to get the bill passed.

