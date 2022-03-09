Fleeing Bandits in Niger Kill 64 Vigilance Group Members in Kebbi

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 64 members of a vigilance group, Yan Sa Kai, in Zuru Emirate area of Anemi in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State were yesterday killed in an ambush by bandits fleeing the Nigerian Air Force bombardment in Niger State.

Though the Kebbi State Police Command said it was yet to confirm the actual number of members of the vigilance group killed by the bandits in the ambush, Chairman of the group in Zuru Emirate, Usman Sani, a retired Warrant Officer, while speaking to journalists on the attack, said the bandits killed over 64 members of the vigilance group (Yan Sa Kai).

He added that the number of the casualties they suffered maybe more than 64 as they are still recovering bodies from the bush.

According to him, “We also killed the bandits, but we cannot ascertain their number because they normally remove their dead bodies and burn them somewhere.”

He said they suspected that informants in the area must have informed the bandits of their (Yan Sa Kai) plan to ambush them as they came in their large numbers.

“We came through Darangi-Rijau in the neighbouring Niger State in an attempt to ambush the bandits at Anemi. But we didn’t know that they had been informed of our plans. They hid their motorcycles and laid ambush for us in the shrubs. They circled us and opened fire from different directions,” chairman of the group said.

He lamented that one of their members was killed alongside his son in the ambush.

While confirming the incident to THISDAY in Kebbi State, the state Police Command PRO, ASP Nafiu Abubakar, said the vigilance group members were ambushed by the fleeing bandits group from Niger State.

He said: “You know that Kebbi State borders Niger and Zamfara States. The bandits were fleeing the Nigeria Airforce bombardment in Niger State when they ran into the members of the vigilance group.

“Unfortunately, the vigilante group did not inform the relevant security authorities before embarking on the plan to attack the bandits.

“We are still compiling the casualty figures in the attack. We cannot confirm the number of those killed now but I can tell you that there were casualties from both sides.”

