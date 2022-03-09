2023: Kwara North Group Urges Indigenes to Support AbdulRazaq for Infrastructural Transformation



By Hammed Shittu

Ahead of 2023, Kwara North Development Council (KWANDCO) has called on the people of the area agitating for power shift to allow the ongoing infrastructural transformation to continue under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq so as to add more value to the area .

The group argued that the area had suffered infrastructural deficit under the past regimes in the state but “the present administration has changed the situation and this must be sustained in order to move the area forward”.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ilorin on Tuesday, the chairman of the KWANDCO, Mr. Jerry Maajin Kolo said that, the ongoing infrasturural achievements in the northern part of the state was due to the political office holder’s commitment to ensure that no part of the area suffered any neglect in the present administration and this has achieved a greater height during the period.

He said that, “There is need to sustain Governor AbdulRazaq’s passion and goodwill for the people of Kwara North Senatorial District which involve bridging the infrastructural deficits he inherited in the zone from the past administrations”

Kolo flanked by other members of the executives and the teaming members of the council described KWANDCO, as “The new child of necessity in the circumstatnce of the need to call a spade a spade in our strive to promote the primary goal of our people which is basically centered upon the development of the zone.

“The council has not just come to stay to reshape the narrative of our zone as it is interestingly receiving the needed attention in the positive but to as well promote a partnership that will attract and encourage sustainable infrastructural development needed to fill all the long term vacuum created by past systems. “

He however noted that ,”For us at KWANDCO, it’s no longer news that our zone is getting the desired attention under the government and leadership of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq towards bringing the gaps of our infrastructural deficit. But the good news is the passion and goodwill on which such commitment is anchored. “

Kolo, who also commended the elected and appointed politicians from the zone, stressed, “for us at KWANDCO, we won’t say the team had done all, neither has it given us all that is needed.Yet, they have improved much better on our people’s lives and environment. “

“Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more as it is needed but not without appreciating the much that has been done.”

He added, “as a Council,we are not foolhardy not to know where we were and those who left us to our fate to where we’re now and those pushing us through the positives .

“Appropriately, we will make our voices count and appreciate with good gestures all those who are currently making bold steps to change the narratives of our region from its negative past into the positive presence.

“Affirmatively, KWANDCO will actively get involve in the developmental politics of value addition. We had so resolved,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

