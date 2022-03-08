US Firm, Kimberly-Clark Expands Investment in Nigeria to over $100m

Segun James





The United States has said it is proud to be one of the largest foreign investors in Nigeria as leading American brands expand their investment portfolio, providing job opportunities and supporting economic diversification objectives.

The US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, in a statement yesterday, welcomed Kimberly Clark’s $100 million state-of-the-art diaper manufacturing facility at Ikorodu, Lagos.

The facility has the capacity to create over 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs with potential to scale over the next three to five years of operation.

Delivering remarks at the inauguration of the facility, US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo noted that Nigeria remained a critical market for American companies and improving the investment climate would result in more milestones for both countries.

“US Mission to Nigeria continues to work with our counterparts in the Nigerian government to promote an environment that is inviting to US businesses. Through this model of cooperation, we will realise mutually beneficial outcomes – increasing investment, capacities for job creation, and partnerships while improving the lives of workers and consumers,” Pierangelo added.

Pierangelo explained that the commissioning of the new facility showcases the commitment of the United States to deepen its trade and investment ties with Nigeria.

She commended Kimberly-Clark for its investment in Nigeria and the company’s contribution to improving hygiene and the health of the people of Nigeria.

The Ikorodu facility would produce diapers under the Huggies brand name, with the primary goal of producing quality Nigerian-made products for mothers and babies across the country.

Kimberly-Clark is an American brand with its headquarters in Texas, United States and has a presence around the world manufacturing hygiene and medical products. It began operations in Nigeria in 2012, with the introduction of Huggies diapers into the Nigerian market in 2015 and Kotex® sanitary pads in 2019.

