Global Women Network to Hold Tech Seminar in Abuja

Global Women Network, the United Kingdom-based Nongovernmental Organisation with roots in Nigeria is organising a seminar to coincide with the launching of its Information Communication Technology related courses for the benefit of some selected participants.

This comes after the foundation had successfully set up a training centre in Abuja.

Mrs Roni Akins, the Chief Executive Officer of the Network, made this known to newsmen recently at a press briefing in Abuja.

“The launch of some basic ICT courses signals the kick-starting of our much-awaited and talked about training and mentorship programme with the core objective of creating opportunities for young women to realise their full potential of becoming financially independent.” She said,

Mrs Akins further said that on completion of any of the training offered by the organisation, participants who succeeded will be supported in setting up a business enterprise and mentored until they can stand on their own.

The event is expected to be graced by women leaders, professionals and policymakers in both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The Women in Tech Seminar cum launch of ICT courses will be held at Hawthorn Suites Hotel, Abuja 24th March 2022 by 10:00 am prompt.

The Global Women Network is the brainchild of some business and professional women from different walks of life to give back to their communities by creating opportunities to help young women realise their full potential.

