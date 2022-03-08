Buhari Rejoices with Osinbajo at 65

* Extols his loyalty, resourcefulness



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as he celebrates his 65th birthday on March 8, 2022, saying he’s a resourceful and loyal public servant.

The president, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), government and people of Nigeria, warmly felicitated Vice-President Osinbajo on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate the man of many parts.

President Buhari, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted the worthy contributions of the vice-president to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor, working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.

The president affirmed that his loyalty and dedication to duty have been most exemplary, especially in supervising the economy, which involves regular interface with heads of public and private institutions and other government structures to ensure synergy and harmony that put the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians first.

President Buhari extolled Vice-President Osinbajo’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that the Almighty God will continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the nation and humanity.

