ARISE TV Pledges More Support for Creative Industry

Ebiti Yusuf



The Deputy Managing Director of ARISE News Channel, Mr. Emmanuel Efeni, has stated the readiness of the television station to partner with Creative Industry Group(CIG).

Efeni spoke when the executive members of CIG paid a courtesy visit to ARISE News Channel in Ikoyi, Lagos State recently.

“ARISE News Channel, which is the broadcast sister company of THISDAY Newspapers, is willing to do more for the CIG and is ready to support in covering the upcoming festival from the creative industry,” he said.

Speaking during the visit, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CIG, Mr. Sam Uche Anyamele, said the CIG is basically all about creativity.

According to him, despite not having a pension scheme, the group has been able to create a platform and having an accommodation in Lekki for the entertainers in order to catch up with the industry and be more valuable.

Also speaking, the Director of Project, Mrs. Obukome Ibru said CIG has come up with a festival that is meant for not only musicians but also others such as artisans, hair makers, barbers, and other talented people from across all sectors.

“It is all about cultural aspects of Nigeria.Also talks about the End SARS is one of their biggest target in the festival and to create a platform for the young talented people outside and later on give them contract for a period of time,” Ibru said.

According to her, CIG is willing to give them all the necessary support because Nigeria has a lot of talented people that are looking for help and that is why they have created the CIG.

She said CIG is looking forward to ARISE News Channel to use its global platform to promote the festival and the talents that will participate.

Giving a some background information about the group, President of CIG, Flex Duke said it was established three years ago.

“The CIG in Nigeria is one of the biggest industry groups and we are over 25 million in Nigeria as the second largest employer of people but no structure. Also, many musicians in Nigeria are suffering a lot. Many find it difficult to promote their videos. However, CIG is looking up to support from the government and private sector operators to cater to individuals who may have health challenges,” he said.

Speaking on the festival, Duke said it is going to be unprecedent in the history of entertainment in Nigeria, noting that the event will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

