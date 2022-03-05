In Praise of Hadi Sirika

There are myriads of challenges in Nigeria’s aviation sector. Sometimes the challenges can be formidable because while some are being tackled, others are rearing their heads.

Despite the challenges, the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, has weathered the storm and positioned the sector in ways that are unprecedented, especially since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

There is no better way to describe Hadi than a cat with nine lives who is determined against all odds to make the desired difference in the sector.

Since Hadi’s appointment in August 2019, he has demonstrated commendable determination and vision – two key instruments needed to sanitise the aviation industry. He put necessary modalities in place for the industry’s transformation. As a man legendary for his belief in welfarism and proper staff training and retraining, he has championed several capacity development programmes for the ministry’s staff and extended same to all agencies under the ministry’s supervision – an effort that has received commendation from far and near. For Hadi, every day is another day as he fashions out developmental initiatives that can make the Nigerian aviation industry compete with its counterparts around the world.

A trained pilot, Hadi attended the prestigious Petroleum Halicopters Institute, USA; Flight Safety International, USA; and Delta Aeronautics. This impeccable credential had presented him to President Muhammadu Buhari as the best man for the aviation minister’s job.

Hadi’s track records in office speak volumes of his resolve for excellence. He has entrenched professionalism in the sector. He has also entrenched probity and accountability, bringing corrupt officers to justice like never before, upgrading the airports across the country with modern equipment and entrenching safety practices. After due diligence, he gave private individuals licence to operate airlines with very strict guidelines, even as he set up monitoring teams with a view to ensuring that aviation industry procedures are followed in the strictest terms.

In addition, he constantly organised training on aircraft maintenance and handed young pilots opportunities for training at home and abroad, thereby encouraging them on professionalism. It should be stressed that Hadi has a knack for hands-on, professionally, as a stickler for high standards.

Senator Hadi is a source of pride for his generation as well as a mentor for the younger generation who marvel at his work ethic. He typifies the excellence and resilience for which Katsina indigenes are known.

As the political train in the country moves towards the 2023 general election, there are calls from several groups in Katsina for Hadi to contest the state’s governorship poll. It is not unlikely that the indefatigable aviation expert would heed the call for higher service. Indeed, it has always been his dream to uplift Katsina to enviable heights, same as he has uplifted the Nigerian aviation industry.

After all, he has honed his political skill well enough as a former House of Representatives member, after which he progressed to the Senate where he represented Katsina North Senatorial District under the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). He was also vice chairman of the Millennium Development Goals Committee in the Senate during his time in the Red Chamber. Not a few now believe he deserves to be the successor to the current Governor Aminu Bello Masari because he has paid his due.

Adeolu Anjorin, Abuja

