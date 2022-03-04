NiRA Commends FG on National Policy for Domain Name Adoption

Emma Okonji

Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has applauded the Federal Executive Council (FEC), following the approval of the National Policy on the Nigerian Government Second-Level Domains during one of its recent FEC meetings.

The approval was granted by FEC following a presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

The Policy was developed to strengthen public confidence in the use of digital technologies and participation in the digital economy.

The Master Plan has the vision to create a world-class open and digitalized government that connects with people to drive efficiencies in public administration, the responsiveness of civil services, and transparency in governance leading to improvement of the quality of life of Nigerians.

Responding to the development, NiRA President, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, described Pantami as a ‘Digital Economy Crusader’ who has shown understanding of the need to intensify the adoption of Nigeria country code top-level domain (ccTLD), .ng within and outside the government circle.

NIRA a multi – stakeholder-led organisation, is the Registry for the .ng domain name and maintains the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) namespace in the interest of Nigerians and the global Internet community.

Rudman said that the need to switch over to .ng is no longer negotiable in view of the significant role it plays in the country’s digital economy agenda.

He said NiRA would support the Minister in his efforts to promote transparency in governance, protecting the Nigerian cyberspace, and promotion of the Digital Nigeria agenda.

According to him, with proper awareness of the Nigerian domain name, the local content would not only be grown but will help to save the country the cost of a capital flight over-dependence on foreign domain platforms imposed on the economy.