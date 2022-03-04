Buhari Back in Abuja from Nairobi, Leaves for Two-week Medical Check up in London Sunday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday returned to Abuja after a three-day visit to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where he participated in the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

He is again due to travel on Sunday for a two-week scheduled routine medical check in London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari whose official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1 touched down at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 1pm, was initially scheduled to proceed to London in the United Kingdom, for a two-week medical checks.

While in Kenya, the President participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

President Buhari said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UNEP’s existence, we laud the efforts of UNEP and encourage broader action to overcome climate change, biodiversity, rising levels of pollution and waste being three major crises threatening our planet.

The President also met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi.

During the meeting, President Buhari directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.

The Presidency also Friday confirmed that the initial plans for the President’s trip to London for his medical checks still remain the same.

It stated that President Buhari is now billed to leave for United Kingdom on Sunday unlike the initial plan of his leaving the UNEP conference in Nairobi to London.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, while reacting to the news of the President Buhari’s return from Nairobi, said “nothing has changed about his planned trip to London, it is still as earlier planned. He will leave for London on Sunday. There’s no need for any anxiety”.

Shehu explained that the President returned to Abuja on Friday because his engagements in Nairobi finished earlier.

A statement earlier issued on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina, announcing the President’s planned trip, had said he would head to London from Nairobi after the UNEP event.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”, the statement had said.