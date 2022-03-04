2023: Only Saraki can Tackle Current Economic Quagmire, Insecurity in Nigeria, Says Hagher

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chairman of the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, has said the current economic quagmire and security challenges besetting the country as a result of bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can only be tackled by former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, if elected president in 2023.

The former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada explained that the “grieving nation” needs a true democrat who is not a civilian dictator in order to wipe out the tears of its citizens and unite them for peace and sustainable economic development to thrive.

Addressing the national delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina, Hagher accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government of dividing the country and bringing untold hardship to Nigerians.

Other members of the high-powered delegation, who were in Katsina in continuation of consultation of the Bukola Saraki presidency, were the former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi; Senator Suleiman Adokwe; Hon. Musa Ahmadu; former National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje; former North-east zonal women leader, Hajiya Hauwa Bukar; and Hon. Abigail Molmo, among others.

He said: “There is nobody that is closer to the Katsina people than Bukola Saraki. So, I am asking all of you delegates to remember that the shame of APC can only be wiped off if we come to bring one of ours who understands our pains.

“Bukola Saraki is the candidate that is beyond zoning. He is the candidate for all Nigerians. He is the kind of president that Nigeria needs after the APC has left the scene because of its very poor performance. Nigerians want a president who is a true democrat, who is not a civilian dictator.

“Only Saraki can wipe out the tears of Nigerians because he understands diversity means. We had suffered because people have ignored that Nigeria is a diverse country where people of different ethnic groups must live together, where people of different religions must live together.”

Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, claimed that the APC governments both at state and federal levels have failed Nigerians, vowing that the main opposition party will reclaim power in 2023.

He noted that insecurity, economic meltdown and fuel scarcity were the primary achievements of the APC government, adding that: “Nigerians are suffering as a result of the visionless government of the APC.”