Three Killed in Auto Crash in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A fatal motor accident involving a Hummer bus and a tipper has claimed three lives along Port Harcourt-Aba express way, in Rivers State.

THISDAY learned that the accident, which occurred yesterday morning, happened immediately after Intel’s company.

It was gathered that the Hummer bus, carrying six passengers collided with a tipper loaded with wooden planks suspected to be bad.

A source who spoke with THISDAY disclosed that the incident happened at about 6:30am.

He said: “This morning, a Hummer bus driver carrying passengers to Aba, who was on a high speed, rammed into a tipper with overlapping planks, crashing the vehicle and killing some of the passengers”.

The eyewitness, who did not disclose his name, revealed that the Police made efforts to reach the respective families through their phones.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the incident.

The Public Relations Officers of FRSC in the state, Juliana Ugo Eni, who spoke to THISDAY said three persons died in the fatal accident.

She confirmed that six passengers were in the bus before the incident occurred, adding that the three other passengers were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.