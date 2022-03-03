NIWA Honours former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Abrahim

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Board of Directors of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), on Tuesday honoured former Chief of Naval Staff, late Vice Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim (rtd) during a valedictory session at the Shippers House, Abuja.

Vice Admiral Ibrahim (rtd), who died on 4 January 2022, was till his demise the Chairman of the National Inland Waterways Authority, after his 35 years active service in the Nigerian Navy.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, said the board of directors of the authority dedicated the session to honour their former boss for his contribution to the safety and development of the country’s inland waterways.

Moghalu described the former naval chief as a patriot, a team leader, a father and kindhearted individual who was willing to give up anything for the benefit and greater good of the country, adding that his contribution at NIWA has endeared him to the NIWA’s family.

Moghalu assured the wife and family of the late Admiral Abrahim (rtd) of NIWA’s support in any area of assistance they might require.

He said: “There is no way we can write a story about the National Inland Waterways Authority without him (Admiral Ibrahim) not occupying a prominent space.

“He did quite a lot. He was quite supportive. He was one chairman that was committed to the development of the inland waterways. He was very committed.

Any time we had security issues, he takes it up to the highest authority, especially when it has to do with the naval headquarters. He was always there for us, making good contributions for the board. He believed so much in the ability of the waterways and appreciated the potentials in that industry.

“He was kind hearted, sincere and one who believed in the country, who was willing to give up anything for the benefit of the country.

“He provided leadership and was always ready to intervene in times of crisis. We missed him as the family missed him.

“The late chairman was very much part of us. He had a very close relationship with every member of the board. The unique thing about NIWA board is that is not like every other board. NIWA board is like a family and we relate very well.

“So we are available for her. There are things we may need to do in the areas of their interest and the challenges they may face. We are part of the family. They are also part of the NIWA family.

“We want to encourage you and encourage the family. We want to assure you that the family he left behind at NIWA is still intact,” he assured.

The directors at the session, who took their time to extoll the late naval officer’s virtues, described him as a key transformation agent, who demonstrated immense intellectual sagacity, through various strategic and initiatives, which have remained pivotal to the growth and development of the country’s inland waterways.