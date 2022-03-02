Ndidi, Lookman End Leicester’s Winless Run at Burnley

Two Nigerian internationals, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were in action as Leicester City defeated Burnley 2-0 away last night to end a winless run in the Premier League.

Leicester’s last win in the EPL was on 28 December, 2021, when they beat Liverpool 1-0 courtesy Lookman’s goal.

Before Tuesday night victory, Leicester had failed to win their last five Premier League games with three defeats and two draws record.

But that run of misfortunes for Leicester, appears to have evaporated with the two late strikes from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy with less than 10 minutes left to play.

Against Burnley, Ndidi saw action for 90 minutes, Lookman came on in 46 minutes while Kelechi Iheanacho was unused substitute.

With eight minutes remaining in the game, Leicester broke the deadlock after Maddison received the ball from Jamie Vardy outside the box and bend it past Nick Pope in goal for Burnley.

And on the 90th minute dot, Vardy sealed the victory. He got the assist from Harvey Barnes

The win took the Foxes to 12th position on 30 points in the league standing while Burnley remain in the drop zone on 18th spot with 21 points from 25 games.