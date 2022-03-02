Insecurity: Osun NSCDC Tasks Residents on Credible Information Sharing

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, yesterday urged residents of the state to share timely and credible information and intelligence that would help curb insecurity in the state.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Emmanuel Ocheja, made the appeal while speaking with journalists during the 2022 International Civil Defence Day held at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, the state capital.

Ocheja noted that timely information sharing and intelligence would aid the command in operating a safe and secure security apparatus that would tame all negative vices in the state.

According to him “I believe if we are able to share proactive information, some of these hoodlums and mischievous individuals causing mayhem would be tamed, and the state will be safe and free for all.”

He opined that the synergy between security agencies and the public is paramount in a bid to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the society.

Ocheja contended that the Command would not relent in carrying out its established mandate, which is the protection of lives and property within its area of mandate.

THISDAY noted that part of activities to mark the day included the conduct of free medical tests for residents of the state.