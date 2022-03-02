Alaafin, Ooni, Aregbesola Meet over Reconciliation with Tinubu

Kemi Olaitan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday met behind close door with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at the Jericho, Ibadan home of the Alaafin.

THISDAY learnt that the meeting, which was at the instance of the monarchs, is part of efforts to reconcile the minister and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. It was gather that the reconciliation efforts are going on well and as intended, and both parties having shown interest in putting their differences behind them, are moving ahead in the interest of all, Osun and Yorubaland.

It was gathered that the meeting, which started around 10am, was expected to resolve the crisis between Tinubu and Aregbesola.

The Media Adviser to Aregbesola, Mr. Sola Fasure, while confirming the meeting, said the two prominent traditional rulers held a private meeting with Aregbesola.

According to him, “ It is true that Aregbesola held a meeting with the Ooni of Ife and Alaafin today in Ibadan. It was a private meeting and I was not there so I don’t know what they discussed.

“But I can tell you that Ogbeni held a meeting with the two foremost traditional rulers in Ibadan. It was a private meeting.”

Events of the last weeks have shown that the calls from all well-meaning persons of influence across political and religious circuits on Tinubu and Aregbesola to toe the path of peace and reconcile in the overall interest of all, appear to be yielding positive results with the meeting called by these high ranking monarchs and the attendance of the meeting by Aregbesola.

A source noted that as things unfold it appears that the needed peace and harmony is beginning to return to the progressive fold and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South-west will get even stronger ahead of the Osun election.