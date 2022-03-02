2023: Saraki is Best Candidate, Says Hagher

By Onuminya Innocent

The Chairman of delegation of Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council (SCAC) Prof Iyorwuese Hagher said Nigeria need a competent leader like Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki to fix the country.

Hagher stated this yesterday in Gusau , Zamfara State capital, when he and the advocacy team visited Zamfara Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders .

The former Nigeria envoy to Mexico maintained that Nigerians are yearning for good governance which President Muhammadu Buhari failed to provide hence a need to bring a competent person to do the job.

He noted that Saraki being a former senate president and governor is well qualified to restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

“Without telling you , you know Nigeria is passing through hard time. Our people are being killed every day. There is hunger, unemployment , our economy is bleeding and this not what APC government promised Nigerians,” he lamented.

He explained that Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed in almost all the sectors, saying Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to vote out APC led government.

“Let me tell you to some Nigerians 2023 is like 10 years, they can’t wait to vote out this incompetent government,” he added .

He further disclosed that this government has not hidden it hatred for the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“This is a government that doesn’t care when Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are on strike , may be when you ask the president he will tell you he is not aware. How can he be aware when he is not in charge,” he said.

He reiterated that with the signing of Electoral Act Nigerians will vote a competent leaders of their choice in 2023.

Also speaking senator Suleiman Adokwe said Nigerians Will not repeat the mistake of 2019 in voting APC come 2023.

He noted that what he see in Zamfara State , PDP will take over the state in 2023.

Responding the Chairman of PDP in Zamfara State Col Bala Mande retired thanked the team for the visit.

He congratulated Ambassador Hagher for his appointment as the leader of the team.

He added that what Nigeria is passing through now call for a focused, determined leader to salvage the situation.

The high-powered contact and advocacy council members include a former national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji kawu Baraje, former governor of Kwara state, senator Shaaba Lafiagi, Hon. Musa Ahmadu, Former North-East zonal women leader, Hajiya Hauwa Bukar, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, Hon. Abigail Molmo, Musa Aliyu and Comrade David Itopa.