2022 GTCO LAGOS POLO STL Wins Low Cup, Elektron Picks Silver Cup in Dramatic Sudden Death

*Caverton wins Chief of Naval Staff Cup to cap month-long polo fiesta

The prestigious 2022 GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament came to an exciting climax on Sunday with three home teams sweeping all the four prizes at stake on the final weekend.

STL defeated Lagos Caverton 10-6 in a double decker to emerge winners of the Low Cup and the Governor’s Cup respectively.

STL parading Omoregie Osagie, Ibrahim Dantala, Ahdulrahaman Mohammed and their patron, Seyi Tinubu jumped to the front from the starting bell and held on for a comfortable victory despite late rally from their local rivals.

The Silver Cup final pitching Lagos Elektron against the debuting Nigerian Navy team was another big highlight of the month-long tournament with the Lagosians needing a golden goal to secure victory.

The brave Naval Sailors who shoot down Ibadan Durante Food in the semifinal clash, scored a late 6-6 equaliser in the final chukka of the tense Silver Cup final to force a sudden death Chukka. The sailors were on high, before Abdulrahaman Mohammed’s golden goal helped Elektron to escape with the glittering prize.

Before the nervy wrecking Silver Cup final, the quartet of Bode Makanjuola, Rotimi Makanjuola, Muyiwa Oni and Diego White were the toast of the Polo fans as they rolled over BobTrack Tractor team from Port Harcourt 7-2, to emerge the first ever champions of the Chief of Naval Staff Cup.

An overflow dignitaries in the gallery led by Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, were thrilled with high-class polo as Argentine Diego White was on fire opening up a four-goal lead for Caverton in the early stages, before Bode Rotimi and Muyiwa completed the carnage for a sweet victory.

“That final match was quite intensive, our Port Harcourt opponents pushed us all the way, but we wanted the cup more and our determination paid off with a deserving victory”, Rotimi Makanjuola declared shortly after receiving the Chief of Naval Cup at a colourful presentation ceremony.

Lagos Polo Club President, Ayo Olashoju who described the tournament as one of the most successful in years, declared that the campaign for the Majekodunmi Cup, Open Cup, Low Cup and Silver Cup prizes, were the most competitive and the most exciting in years.

Tournament Manager, Seyi Oyinlola promised that next year would be better as it has always been over the last couple of years, adding that: “The 2022 tournament was a three weeks of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game both on and off the pitch.”

The Naval Chief congratulated both the winners and the runners-up for their display of skills and the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the international polo fiesta and pledged the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the Lagos polo tournament.

He later led other dignitaries to give out awards and prizes to winners at a colourful closing ceremony that brought down the curtain on the glamorous 2022 Lagos polo extravaganza.