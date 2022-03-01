LOOTING THE ASSETS OF NATURE…1

The nation should do well by enforcing conservation laws

The recent seizure in Lekki, Lagos, of a large haul of Elephant tusks and Pangolin scales by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is not the first and may not be the last, considering the slipshod approach of government (at all levels) to the enforcement of our environmental laws. The total quantity of Elephant tusks intercepted is 145kg while the total quantity of Pangolin scales is 839.4kg with a total monetary value of N3.2 billion. According to the NCS, this was the fourth major seizure of Pangolin scales, ivory, and other assorted wildlife parts in Nigeria within the last 13 months.

The wildlife segment of tourism that has brought stupendous wealth and glory to fellow African countries like South Africa, Namibia and Kenya has been largely ignored in Nigeria. While national parks that are spread across the country host valuable animal species, many are endangered. At stake here are environmental sanctity, wholesome international trade, and national pride. There is therefore an urgent need to review our regulations and practices to meet internationally applied standards.

Forest Elephants, which are endemic to Nigeria, migrate freely from the Omo Wood forest in Ogun State to the Lekki axis of Lagos. Two sightings were reported last month, prompting the Lagos State government to designate the forested area of Lekki as a wildlife protection zone. Also, Pangolins are found in large numbers in these forests but the fear among conservationists is that they are fast depleting. In August last year, the NCS also announced the seizure of huge wildlife products, including elephant tusks and other endangered species and nobody was punished for this crime, and it is very likely that nobody will be punished for the recent seizure as well.

In March 2021, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) stated that there was a high pressure on Nigerian wildlife. According to the UN agency, animals are hunted for bushmeat/barbeque at social events, especially by prominent people in the society. There appears to be geographic consolidation of trafficking routes across several markets, with Nigeria emerging as a key source/transit country for many shipments of protected species and products. The UNODC’s World Wildlife Crime Report (WWCR) 2020 found that in 2019 alone, at least 51 tonnes of pangolin scales seized globally originated from Nigerian ports. More than half of all seizures of pangolin scales worldwide could also be traced back to Nigeria in 2019. Despite a global decline in trafficking in ivory since 2011, Nigeria has been identified in a growing number of incidents as part of the illegal trade chain.

The January 2021 seizure at the Apapa ports by the NCS of a 20 feet container containing the remains of various endangered species further highlights and buttresses findings in the WWCR 2020. The container included 2,772 pieces of elephant tusks of different shapes weighing about 4,752kg; 162 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 5,329kg; 5kg of rhino horns, dried and fresh animal bones; 103 kg of skulls suspected to be of lions and other wild cats; and 76 pieces of timber (semi processed and processed).

Obviously, authorities in Nigeria are shirking their responsibilities. Conventions and Protocols that the federal government signs abroad have no practical meaning in many of the 36 states and 774 local governments. Many governors do not even know that it is part of their duties to enforce conservation laws. There are no functioning Wildlife Departments in most states. The laws are outdated or moribund. Recruitment into wildlife departments stopped a long time ago. Wildlife personnel are more endangered than the endangered animals and plants they are supposed to take care of.

