IG Receives IBF World Boxing Champion, Promotes Her to Rank of Corporal

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday met with Police Constable (PC), Mary Yetunde Aina (aka Iron Abbey), who won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt at East Sussex, London in his office, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

With a record four wins and three knockouts, she won the championship bout based on unanimous decision on Friday, February 18, 2022, as the first Nigerian and African female to achieve the feat.

The IG, while receiving the WBF Champion, in company of the Force Management Team and the Force Sports Officer, DCP Patrick Atayero, commended her bravery, gallantry and steadfastness.

The IG, who was elated at the uniqueness of her achievement, awarded her a special promotion to the next rank of corporal and a monetary reward.

The IG also extended a monetary reward to her coach, Inspector Augustine Okporu.

The Inspector-General of Police, while noting the immense contributions of the Nigeria Police to sports development in Nigeria, emphasised that PC Aina had joined the long list of police officers who distinguished themselves in the area of sports development in the country and across the globe. The IG, therefore, urged all members of the force to take advantage of the several sport championships organised by his administration in 2021 to develop their skills and leverage on it to propel themselves onto the world stage.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

