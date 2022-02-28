Hogan Guards sets up Journey Management to combat insecurity

Citing insecurity plaguing Nigeria as a catalyst, Hogan Guards, a leading private security firm, has introduced a newly established sister company, Hogan Protocol, to provide individuals with journey management, armed escort services and close protection services.

Hogan Protocol was established with a view of reducing the risks associated with traveling and other forms of public exposure by both ordinary citizens and VIPs, by providing specialized risk and journey management backed by an elite team of trained professionals.

At the opening ceremony held at the company’s head office in Lagos, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hogan Security Mr. Paul J. Ibirogba noted that the organization is headquartered along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which is not only the busiest road in Nigeria, but also the venue of several reported cases of highway robbery and kidnapping, which Hogan Protocol is established to combat head-on and prevent in its entirety.

“The importance of detailed route planning, counter measures, and close protection given the state of insecurity particularly on the interstate highways today cannot be overemphasized,” said Ibirogba. “The significant increase in demand for these services led us to create a separate registered entity to fill this need while Hogan Guards focuses on physical security,” he added.

The Hogan Protocol fleet is complete with real time GPS tracking, live monitoring, and encrypted communication which is monitored from the company’s 24-hour central command center to deploy additional assistance should the need arise. The company’s representatives stated that there are additional security measures in place which cannot be disclosed for safety reasons.

To ensure no stone is left unturned, Hogan Protocol set up the journey management team in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force to execute secure & safe travel, both interstate and intrastate for those who desire to carry out their functions safely, particularly when plying through areas with a high record of kidnapping, robbery, political or religious unrest, banditry, terrorism, and other crimes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

