Aregbesola Saga: Ambode Laughs Last

Those who believe in karma are laughing at the expense of the Minister of Interior and former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. After his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few days ago against his wish, Aregbesola seems to have aged a few extra years. And now, individuals who had their ambitions thrown back at their faces by Aregbesola are having the time of their lives.

The state’s contest for who will represent the APC at the governorship stage ended with a bang. The incumbent Governor, Oyetola, shut the doors on the face of Aregbesola’s candidate, Moshood Adeoti, with his 222,169 votes. Adeoti who came second in the race got only 12,921 which is approximately six per cent of Oyetola’s count. In other words, Oyetola is worth at least 17 Adeotis in the eyes of the APC members in Osun.

But if beating Adeoti so convincingly is no different from beating Aregbesola just as ruthlessly, what else is there to say about Aregbesola’s influence in his state?

Oyetola’s supporters are not the only people having a field day at Aregbesola’s expense. There are also supporters of former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who cannot help but snigger at Aregbesola for having the loss of a governorship seat boomerang to him.

For those not in on the gist, when Ambode lost the opportunity to win even the primary election even though he was Lagos State Governor at the time, Aregbesola was reported as one of those responsible. The minister’s alleged beef with Ambode was due to the latter supposedly disrespecting him at some point. And the only way Aregbesola knew to return the disrespect was to engineer Ambode’s fall from power. That’s how the story goes.

Now that Aregbesola’s gambit with Adeoti has fallen through the cracks, Ambode’s supporters are allegedly grinning from ear to ear at the seeming fairness of everything.

