VFD Group Acquires 5% Stake in Nigerian Exchange Group

In alignment with its strategic vision of building Africa’s first diverse business ecosystem, industry-agnostic investment company, VFD Group Plc, has acquired a five per cent stake in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

According to a statement yesterday, the investment makes VFD Group one of the NGX’s majority shareholders.

The NGX Group is a leading integrated market infrastructure in Africa, that services the largest economy in Africa and is strengthening the competitiveness of African economies to achieve global prosperity.

As a key player in the continent’s financial markets, NGX plays an active role in shaping the future of the markets through its investment in business innovation and technology.

It provides a wide range of services including listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate, and more through its wholly-owned subsidiaries – NGX Exchange, NGX REGCO, and NGX RELCO.

According to the Group Managing Director of VFD Group, Nonso Okpala, “our investment in the pioneer exchange company of Nigeria is a strategic play in our ecosystem build, that ensures we are driving global prosperity by investing in businesses that have potential, helping them maximise their potential and supporting the platform that can help portray them to the world.

“Our investment in the NGX Group as the exchange company of choice is due to the wide range of services offered and how they are positioned for growth.

“Our interest in the NGX, is borne out of our desire to be a key player within the exchange business in Nigeria, contribute to the deepening of the Nigerian capital market and be a catalyst for capital formation within the Nigerian economy.

“With over a decade of operations, VFD Group has carved a niche for itself with over N50 billion in equities invested in over 40 businesses without bias for sector or geography and we believe that our stake in the NGX will improve investor confidence in our country, drive capital appreciation and diversify our asset class.” he said.

Founded in 2009, VFD Group’s business model allows it to operate in major sectors of the economy through its portfolio businesses, providing Financial Advisory, Asset Management, Real Estate, Technology, Debt and Private Funds Management Services, Hospitality, Insurance Brokerage, and Media, identifying solution-driven, consumer-centric businesses with growth and economic potential.

It also goes a step further by providing investee companies with the required resources and guidance needed to maximise potential.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

