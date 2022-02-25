IPC, IOC Condemn Russia’s Breach of the Olympic Truce

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in condemning Russia’s breach of the Olympic Truce before the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Winter Olympics and ends seven days after the closing of the Winter Paralympics.

A statement said: “The IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic community in Ukraine.

“It has established a task force to closely monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine where possible.”

A Russian delegation will be heading to the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, which begin on 4 March, and the International Paralympic Committee has said it is “in dialogue” with the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees amid the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, the International Ski Federation (FIS) has said it is “monitoring the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict” and the safety of participants at their World Cup competitions in Russia this weekend.

Formula 1 said it is “closely watching the fluid developments”, with the Russian Grand Prix due to take place in Sochi in September.

