ACCA Tasks Members on Realising SDGs

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Nigeria has tasked its members to take steps that would advance the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) in order to promote an inclusive, fairer, greener and sustainable world.

This task was given by the Head, ACCA Nigeria, Mr. Tom Isibor, during a recent media parley with journalist in Lagos.

Isibor said: “We’re calling on everyone in the ACCA community to make their own personal commitment to the UN SDGs. We’ve collated our resources and learning materials and linked them to each of the nine SDGs we’ve made our commitment to.”

He said that the steps members of the ACCA could take to realise these SDGs included using their influence to raise awareness of the SDGs in their workplace and professional connections; keeping their skills up to date in order to be able to add value to the world; understanding their role in creating a more sustainable and transparent organisations; helping organisations to find innovative solutions and taking sustainable and ethical decisions and lastly to share the success stories by speaking up and building connections.

The Senior Business Development Manager, ACCA Nigeria, Ms. Aderonke Adebule, said the association’s brand theme, which is ACCA’s way of communicating with one voice across the world, for this quarter is “Rethinking Our World,” and added that members of the ACCA are using their network to realise gender equality by providing access to quality education and good health to vulnerable young girls in Nigeria. The Head of Policy, Africa ACCA, Ms. Jane Ohadike, said that the role of an accountant is beyond number punching. “It is really about looking how to get from Point A to Point B and making sure that money did not get lost and while ensuring that people get what is there due.

